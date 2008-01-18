Can't-Miss Plays: Returns

2007 was a great year for kick returns. NFL and team records were set by Eliss Hobbs and Micheal Spurlock, Joshua Cribbs emerged as a major weapon, and, of course, Devin Hester continued to make special teamers look downright silly. Here are ten of the best returns from the 2007 season.
Patriots DB Ellis Hobbs took this jets kickoff an nfl-record 108 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 1.
Bears return man Devin Hester breaks free for a 73-yard punt return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.
It seems every week
Devin Hester is has a "can't-Miss Play," taking a kick back for a touchdown. The
Vikings learned that the hard way in Week 6.
Blocked field goals are rare; seeing that block turn into a touchdown is an even rarer feat, but that's exactly what Dallas accomplished in Week 7.
It wasn't pretty, but it worked. Cedric Griffin takes a lateral from Ben Leber, fumbles, recovers and races to the end zone for a wild score.
Chargers DB Antonio Cromartie couldn't have run any farther on a record-setting, 109-yard return of a missed field goal vs. Minnesota in Week 9.
Cleveland's
Josh Cribbs shows why he is one of the best return specialists in the NFL with this 100-yard TD return vs. Pittsburgh in Week 10.
We could make an entire list just consisting of
Devin Hester's returns. This one comes against Denver in Week 12.
It took 32 years, 512 games and 1,865 kickoffs before Micheal Spurlock recorded the first kickoff return for a TD in
Buccaneers history in Week 15.