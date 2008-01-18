Can't-Miss Plays: Returns

2007 was a great year for kick returns. NFL and team records were set by Eliss Hobbs and Micheal Spurlock, Joshua Cribbs emerged as a major weapon, and, of course, Devin Hester continued to make special teamers look downright silly. Here are ten of the best returns from the 2007 season.

Hobbs goes the distance

Patriots DB Ellis Hobbs took this jets kickoff an nfl-record 108 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 1.

Hester up to his old tricks

Bears return man Devin Hester breaks free for a 73-yard punt return against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

And teams continue to kick to him

   It seems every week 
  Devin Hester is has a "can't-Miss Play," taking a kick back for a touchdown. The 
  Vikings learned that the hard way in Week 6.

Block party

   Blocked field goals are rare; seeing that block turn into a touchdown is an even rarer feat, but that's exactly what Dallas accomplished in Week 7.

Bumbling, fumbling, rumbling

   It wasn't pretty, but it worked. Cedric Griffin takes a lateral from Ben Leber, fumbles, recovers and races to the end zone for a wild score.

Coast to coast

Chargers DB Antonio Cromartie couldn't have run any farther on a record-setting, 109-yard return of a missed field goal vs. Minnesota in Week 9.

Down the sideline

   Cleveland's 
  Josh Cribbs shows why he is one of the best return specialists in the NFL with this 100-yard TD return vs. Pittsburgh in Week 10.

10-point swing

   The 
  Panthers' opting out of a long field goal attempt for a pooch punt against the 
  Packers in Week 11 turned out to be a poor decision.

It seems like he does this every week

   We could make an entire list just consisting of 
  Devin Hester's returns. This one comes against Denver in Week 12.

First return

   It took 32 years, 512 games and 1,865 kickoffs before Micheal Spurlock recorded the first kickoff return for a TD in 
  Buccaneers history in Week 15.

