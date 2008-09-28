Can't-Miss Plays of Week 4

The
Jaguars reach deep into the bag of tricks and successfully pull off a fake punt as Montell Owens runs for a touchdown.
Jake Delhomme connects on a 56-yard strike to
Steve Smith for the receiver's 46th career score, which is a
Panthers team record.
Flea flickers can certainly be fun to watch, especially when a team is able to pull one off for a big gain capped by a tremendous catch.
Tony Gonzalez shows the skill that has made him one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history with this great leaping catch.
Filling in for an injured Al Harris,
Packers CB
Tramon Williams makes an interception on a ball that bounces off
Buccaneers WR
Michael Clayton.
Buccaneers LB Derrick Brooks forces a Ryan Grant fumble, and Jermaine Phillips promptly picks up the pigskin for a Tampa touchdown.
Browns WR Braylon Edwards scores his first touchdown of the season, then celebrates that achievement by playing some mean air guitar.
Down 14-13,
Jabari Greer gives the
Bills the lead -- which they never relinquished -- by returning an interception for a crucial touchdown.
The
Bills go after newly signed Jason Craft -- playing in the place of recently released Fakir Brown -- for a big play from Trent Edward to Lee Evans.
Instant-impact rookie
DeSean Jackson continues to make big plays for the
Eagles, this one comes on a 22-yard TD strike from Donovan McNabb.
When not wrecking havoc on opposing teams' special teams units,
Devin Hester finds time to play some receiver, which he does very effectively here.