Can't-Miss Plays of Week 4

Published: Sep 28, 2008 at 05:28 PM

Trick, and treat

   The 
  Jaguars reach deep into the bag of tricks and successfully pull off a fake punt as Montell Owens runs for a touchdown.

Catch him if you can

   Jake Delhomme connects on a 56-yard strike to 
  Steve Smith for the receiver's 46th career score, which is a 
  Panthers team record.

Meachem makes it work

   Flea flickers can certainly be fun to watch, especially when a team is able to pull one off for a big gain capped by a tremendous catch.

Johnson and Johnson

   Desperately needing a win, the 
  Chiefs call on their big playmakers on defense and offense to turn the tide against the division-rival 
  Broncos.

Tony terrific

Tony Gonzalez shows the skill that has made him one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history with this great leaping catch.

Follow the bouncing ball

   Filling in for an injured Al Harris, 
  Packers CB 
  Tramon Williams makes an interception on a ball that bounces off 
  Buccaneers WR 
  Michael Clayton.

The Tampa two

Buccaneers LB Derrick Brooks forces a Ryan Grant fumble, and Jermaine Phillips promptly picks up the pigskin for a Tampa touchdown.

Rock star

Browns WR Braylon Edwards scores his first touchdown of the season, then celebrates that achievement by playing some mean air guitar.

Turning the tide

   Down 14-13, 
  Jabari Greer gives the 
  Bills the lead -- which they never relinquished -- by returning an interception for a crucial touchdown.

Picking on the new guy

   The 
  Bills go after newly signed Jason Craft -- playing in the place of recently released Fakir Brown -- for a big play from Trent Edward to Lee Evans.

Action Jackson

   Instant-impact rookie 
  DeSean Jackson continues to make big plays for the 
  Eagles, this one comes on a 22-yard TD strike from Donovan McNabb.

Bears' Mr. Everything

   When not wrecking havoc on opposing teams' special teams units, 
  Devin Hester finds time to play some receiver, which he does very effectively here.

