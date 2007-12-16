Can't-Miss Plays of Week 15

It took 15 weeks, but the
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) finally got that elusive first victory, winning in dramatic fashion on Greg Camarillo's electric score.
It took 32 years, 512 games and 1,865 kickoffs for the first kickoff return for a touchdown in
[Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB) history.
It was only a 7-yard slant pass to Donald Driver, but it was enough to make Brett Favre the NFL's all-time leading passer.
It wasn't a good day to be a
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) fan, but at least
[Steven Jackson](/player/stevenjackson/2505936/profile) provided a brilliant moment of excitement against the NFC North champs.
A host of
[Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) defenders can't keep Kris Wilson from reaching the end zone on this 9-yard score.
David Bowens blocks a Chris Hanson punt to give his
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) hope against the heavily favored
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).
'Tis the season for giving, rather than receiving, which is exactly the sprit the
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI)' Reggie Brown displays on this play.
Weather or not,
[Phil Dawson](/player/phildawson/2500351/profile) is still clutch as he nails a 49-yard field goal while kicking off a field with four inches of fresh snow.
Reggie Wayne makes a crucial third-down reception late in a surprisingly tight game against the Raiders.
T.J. Rushing bursts through the
[Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK)' punt coverage unit for a 90-yard touchdown return.
