Can't-Miss Plays of Week 15

Published: Dec 16, 2007 at 04:33 PM

Dolphins win! Dolphins win!

   It took 15 weeks, but the 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) finally got that elusive first victory, winning in dramatic fashion on Greg Camarillo's electric score.

An all-time play

   It took 32 years, 512 games and 1,865 kickoffs for the first kickoff return for a touchdown in 
  [Buccaneers](/teams/tampabaybuccaneers/profile?team=TB) history.

Another game, another record

   It was only a 7-yard slant pass to Donald Driver, but it was enough to make Brett Favre the NFL's all-time leading passer.

Action Jackson

   It wasn't a good day to be a 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) fan, but at least 
  [Steven Jackson](/player/stevenjackson/2505936/profile) provided a brilliant moment of excitement against the NFC North champs.

Game of concentration

Heath Miller is able to snag a tipped Ben Roethlisberger pass for a score against the Jaguars.

Won't be denied

   A host of 
  [Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN) defenders can't keep Kris Wilson from reaching the end zone on this 9-yard score.

Giving the Jets hope

   David Bowens blocks a Chris Hanson punt to give his 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ) hope against the heavily favored 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).

Make a donation

   'Tis the season for giving, rather than receiving, which is exactly the sprit the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI)' Reggie Brown displays on this play.

You'll get a kick out of this

   Weather or not, 
  [Phil Dawson](/player/phildawson/2500351/profile) is still clutch as he nails a 49-yard field goal while kicking off a field with four inches of fresh snow.

Wayne's world

Reggie Wayne makes a crucial third-down reception late in a surprisingly tight game against the Raiders.

Return to sender

   T.J. Rushing bursts through the 
  [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK)' punt coverage unit for a 90-yard touchdown return.

