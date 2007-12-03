Can't-Miss Plays of Week 13

Portis remembers fallen teammate

   Clinton Portis pays tribute to his fallen 
  Redskins teammate after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.

Third and not long enough

Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne turn a third-and-long situation into a thrilling 48-yard touchdown play.

Two-way star

Jared Allen shows he can do more than sack quarterbacks. Turns out the defensive end also has superb hands.

This Eagle soars

   Correll Buckhalter helps the 
  Eagles answer the 
  Seahawks' quick opening touchdown by bursting through the defense for a 30-yard scoring run.

Respect the replacement

   Substituting for injured Troy Williamson, rookie Aundrae Allison sets a 
  Vikings record with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Lucky Larry

   Yet another evidence that defensive ends can have good hands: 
  Bills DT Larry Tripplett catches a deflection for an interception.

Lone bright spot

   Michael Lehan gave the 
  Dolphins at least one dazzling highlight in yet another losing cause.

Marshall law

Richard Marshall takes a Trent Dilfer pass the other way, 73 yards for a pivotal score in the Panthers' victory.

Good to have you back!

   After missing two games, 
  Adrian Peterson had a glorious return, scoring two TDs in a 
  Vikings' rout of the 
  Lions, including this 13-yard jaunt.

Pick six

   Roderick Hood sets the tone for a wild afternoon in Glendale, Ariz., with this interception returned for a touchdown.

Was he touched, or wasn't he?

   You can decide for yourself on this Braylon Edwards catch and run that was ruled a touchdown.

Big play in the Big Easy

   Devery Henderson makes a spectacular snag in the end zone of a 
  Drew Brees pass for six points the fun way.

The 'ol bag of tricks

   The 
  Saints dug deep into the playbook for this exciting flea-flicker effort that went for 40 yards to Marques Colston.

Be like Mike

   Mike McKenzie makes yet another wild play for the 
  Saints, this time taking an interception back for a score.

Size matters

   With the game on the line, Jerramy Stevens hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from 
  Luke McCown for the win against the 
  Saints.

Reed taketh away, then giveth back

Ravens safety Ed Reed intercepts Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, but then fumbles when stripped by Kevin Faulk on the return.

Love is in the air

   James Sanders picks off a Kyle Boller pass which prompts Rodney Harrison to confront Brian Billick. Billick responded with a kiss.

