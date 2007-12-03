Can't-Miss Plays of Week 13

Clinton Portis pays tribute to his fallen
Redskins teammate after scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne turn a third-and-long situation into a thrilling 48-yard touchdown play.
Jared Allen shows he can do more than sack quarterbacks. Turns out the defensive end also has superb hands.
Substituting for injured Troy Williamson, rookie Aundrae Allison sets a
Vikings record with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Yet another evidence that defensive ends can have good hands:
Bills DT Larry Tripplett catches a deflection for an interception.
Richard Marshall takes a Trent Dilfer pass the other way, 73 yards for a pivotal score in the Panthers' victory.
After missing two games,
Adrian Peterson had a glorious return, scoring two TDs in a
Vikings' rout of the
Lions, including this 13-yard jaunt.
Roderick Hood sets the tone for a wild afternoon in Glendale, Ariz., with this interception returned for a touchdown.
You can decide for yourself on this Braylon Edwards catch and run that was ruled a touchdown.
Devery Henderson makes a spectacular snag in the end zone of a
Drew Brees pass for six points the fun way.
The
Saints dug deep into the playbook for this exciting flea-flicker effort that went for 40 yards to Marques Colston.
Mike McKenzie makes yet another wild play for the
Saints, this time taking an interception back for a score.
With the game on the line, Jerramy Stevens hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from
Luke McCown for the win against the
Saints.
James Sanders picks off a Kyle Boller pass which prompts Rodney Harrison to confront Brian Billick. Billick responded with a kiss.