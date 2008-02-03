Can't-miss plays of Super Bowl XLII

Eli Manning miraculously evades the Patriots pass rush and completes a pass to David Tyree for the signature moment of Super Bowl XLII.
19-0? Make it 18-1.
[Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) and Eli Manning crush the mighty
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)' hopes of a perfect season with a last-minute score.
Randy Moss may have thought he had hauled in the game-winning touchdown on this pitch-and-catch with
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile).
Eli Manning hits David Tyree for a touchdown that gave the Giants a fourth-quarter lead and set the stage for a frantic finish.
The
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG)' defense made
[Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile)'s life miserable (at least for the moment), as Michael Strahan gets to the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) QB for a crucial sack.
Eli Manning may have been the MVP of the game, but his streak of playoff games without an interception ended, thanks to Ellis Hobbs.
Laurence Maroney helps the
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) answer the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG)' game-opening field goal with a 1-yard score after a pass interference penalty.
Veteran
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) receiver Amani Toomer catches a long bomb from
[Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) in the second quarter.