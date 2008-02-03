Can't-miss plays of Super Bowl XLII

Published: Feb 03, 2008 at 02:51 PM

Truly something special

Eli Manning miraculously evades the Patriots pass rush and completes a pass to David Tyree for the signature moment of Super Bowl XLII.

18-and-doh!

   19-0? Make it 18-1. 
  [Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) and Eli Manning crush the mighty 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE)' hopes of a perfect season with a last-minute score.

Moss' moment

   Randy Moss may have thought he had hauled in the game-winning touchdown on this pitch-and-catch with 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile).

Getting very interesting

Eli Manning hits David Tyree for a touchdown that gave the Giants a fourth-quarter lead and set the stage for a frantic finish.

New York sack exchange

   The 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG)' defense made 
  [Tom Brady](/player/tombrady/2504211/profile)'s life miserable (at least for the moment), as Michael Strahan gets to the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) QB for a crucial sack.

Take your pick

Eli Manning may have been the MVP of the game, but his streak of playoff games without an interception ended, thanks to Ellis Hobbs.

Patriots have an answer

   Laurence Maroney helps the 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) answer the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG)' game-opening field goal with a 1-yard score after a pass interference penalty.

Rallying point

   Veteran 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) receiver Amani Toomer catches a long bomb from 
  [Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) in the second quarter.

