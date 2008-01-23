Can't-Miss Plays: Interceptions

Published: Jan 23, 2008 at 05:36 AM

An interception can not only change the course of a drive, but of the entire game. Here are ten of the most exciting Can't-Miss interceptions from 2007.

Yes, even DTs can catch

   This interception in the end zone by 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defensive tackle Michael Meyers sealed a 27-20 win over the 
  [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) in Week 1.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Lend a helping hand

   Chicago's 
  [Charles Tillman](/player/charlestillman/2505625/profile) thwarts a Damon Huard pass, tipping it into the hands of teammate 
  [Danieal Manning](/player/daniealmanning/2495892/profile) for an INT vs. the 
  [Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) in Week 2.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Take your pick

Bengals free safety Madieu Williams comes away with an improbable interception against the Seahawks in Week 3.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Deflection, interception, TD reception

Bills defensive end Chris Kelsay tips a Tony Romo pass to himself and walks into the end zone for a score in Week 5.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Tip drill gone wild

   Part football folly, part circus act, part lesson in effort: Carolina's 
  [Richard Marshall](/player/richardmarshall/2495894/profile) tips the ball to teammate Deke Cooper to seal a Week 6 win.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Brackett buster

Colts LB Gary Brackett tips and picks off a Tom Brady pass, setting up a Colts touchdown in Week 9's showdown of unbeatens.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Follow the bouncing ball

   Indianapolis' Clint Session makes another heads up play, this time taking one away from the 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) in this must-see moment from Week 10.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Cromartie comes out to play

   Week 10 just wasn't 
  [Peyton Manning](/player/peytonmanning/2501863/profile)'s week. Here 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) DB Antoni Cromartie is the beneficiary of one of six Manning interceptions.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Let the good times Rolle

   The only thing better than taking an INT back for a touchdown is taking two INTs back for touchdowns. Arizona's Antrel Rolle did that in Week 11.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

Fletcher fetches it

Tony Romo recovers nicely after an errant snap in Week 11, but T.O. can't hold onto this pass that bounces into the arms of LB London Fletcher.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Can't-miss plays of Super Bowl XLIII

news

Sprint Can't Miss Play of the Year Voting

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Touchdown!

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Game over

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Getting horizontal

news

Can't-Miss Plays of Week 15

news

Can't-miss plays from the Pro Bowl

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best throws of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best trick plays of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best kick returns of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best runs of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best turnovers of 2008

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW