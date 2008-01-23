Can't-Miss Plays: Interceptions

An interception can not only change the course of a drive, but of the entire game. Here are ten of the most exciting Can't-Miss interceptions from 2007.
This interception in the end zone by
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN) defensive tackle Michael Meyers sealed a 27-20 win over the
[Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL) in Week 1.
Chicago's
[Charles Tillman](/player/charlestillman/2505625/profile) thwarts a Damon Huard pass, tipping it into the hands of teammate
[Danieal Manning](/player/daniealmanning/2495892/profile) for an INT vs. the
[Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) in Week 2.
Bills defensive end Chris Kelsay tips a Tony Romo pass to himself and walks into the end zone for a score in Week 5.
Part football folly, part circus act, part lesson in effort: Carolina's
[Richard Marshall](/player/richardmarshall/2495894/profile) tips the ball to teammate Deke Cooper to seal a Week 6 win.
Indianapolis' Clint Session makes another heads up play, this time taking one away from the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) in this must-see moment from Week 10.
Week 10 just wasn't
[Peyton Manning](/player/peytonmanning/2501863/profile)'s week. Here
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) DB Antoni Cromartie is the beneficiary of one of six Manning interceptions.
The only thing better than taking an INT back for a touchdown is taking two INTs back for touchdowns. Arizona's Antrel Rolle did that in Week 11.
Tony Romo recovers nicely after an errant snap in Week 11, but T.O. can't hold onto this pass that bounces into the arms of LB London Fletcher.