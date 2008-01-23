Can't-Miss Plays: Best of the postseason

The intensity of the playoffs always makes for some exceptional plays. Here are 10 you can't miss from the 2007 postseason.
LaDainian Tomlinson leaps over the
Titans defense and scores on a second-effort reach across the goal line in an AFC Wild-Card game.
Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew almost scores on a 96-yard kickoff return vs. the Steelers in an AFC Wild-Card game.
Giants CB R.W. McQuarters picks off Jeff Garcia to secure a victory over the Buccaneers in an NFC Wild-Card game.
The
Patriots pull off some trickery with a fake direct snap to Kevin Faulk.
Tom Brady caps it off with some oscar-worthy acting and a TD pass to
Wes Welker.
Chargers running back Darren Sproles shows his speed, taking a screen pass 56 yards for a touchdown vs. the Colts in the AFC Divisional playoffs.
Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer takes an Eli Manning pass 52 yards for a touchdown vs. the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoffs.
Chargers QB Philip Rivers delivers a touchdown pass that only WR Chris Chambers can catch vs. the Colts in the AFC Divisional playoffs.
Brett Favre avoids a sack and then avoids fourth down by improvising this under-handed flip to TE Donald Lee in the NFC Divisional playoffs.
After missing his previous two attempts, Lawrence Tynes redeems himself with a 47-yard, game-winning field goal in OT to advance to the
Super Bowl.