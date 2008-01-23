Can't-Miss Plays: Best of the postseason

Published: Jan 23, 2008 at 12:01 PM

The intensity of the playoffs always makes for some exceptional plays. Here are 10 you can't miss from the 2007 postseason.

LaDainian's leap

   LaDainian Tomlinson leaps over the 
  Titans defense and scores on a second-effort reach across the goal line in an AFC Wild-Card game.

Fast cat

Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew almost scores on a 96-yard kickoff return vs. the Steelers in an AFC Wild-Card game.

I'll take that

Giants CB R.W. McQuarters picks off Jeff Garcia to secure a victory over the Buccaneers in an NFC Wild-Card game.

The hidden ball trick

   The 
  Patriots pull off some trickery with a fake direct snap to Kevin Faulk. 
  Tom Brady caps it off with some oscar-worthy acting and a TD pass to 
  Wes Welker.

A touchdown, falling down

Jaguars QB David Garrard maintains his balance just long enough to throw this TD pass to Matt Jones vs. the Patriots in the AFC Divisonal playoffs.

Speedy Sproles takes it to the house

Chargers running back Darren Sproles shows his speed, taking a screen pass 56 yards for a touchdown vs. the Colts in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

Toomer burns Dallas

Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer takes an Eli Manning pass 52 yards for a touchdown vs. the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoffs.

Perfect strike

Chargers QB Philip Rivers delivers a touchdown pass that only WR Chris Chambers can catch vs. the Colts in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

Vintage Favre flip

   Brett Favre avoids a sack and then avoids fourth down by improvising this under-handed flip to TE Donald Lee in the NFC Divisional playoffs.

Third Tynes a charm

   After missing his previous two attempts, Lawrence Tynes redeems himself with a 47-yard, game-winning field goal in OT to advance to the 
  Super Bowl.

