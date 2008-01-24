Can't-Miss Plays; Best of the Giants

Published: Jan 24, 2008 at 08:33 AM

It's been a roller coaster ride for the G-men in 2007, but the NFC champion Giants have provided plenty of Can't-Miss Plays along the way.

Burress' best

   Just when you thought it was safe to write off the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG), they score 21 unanswered points to beat the 
  [Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ), including this TD from 
  [Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile).

Momentum swing

   LB Kawika Mitchell's interception return for a touchdown against the 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) started the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) off on a 21-point fourth quarter in Week 16.

Next stop, playoffs

   Rookie RB Ahmad Bradshaw sprints 88 yards for a clinching touchdown against the 
  [Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF), helping the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) secure an NFC wild-card spot.

One Giant running back

   In Week 17, 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) running back Brandon Jacobs took a dump-off pass from 
  [Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) and broke a tackle for a 7-yard score.

A Giant catch

   WR 
  [Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) snags a 19-yard touchdown reception to keep the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) in this Week 17 matchup with the New England 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).

I'll take that

Giants CB R.W. McQuarters picks off Jeff Garcia to secure a Giants victory over the Buccaneers on Wild-Card Sunday.

Toomer burns Dallas

Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer takes an Eli Manning pass 52 yards for a touchdown vs. the Cowboys in the NFC divisional playoffs.

One more for the road

Giants DB R.W. McQuarters seals the Giants' divisional playoff victory over the Cowboys with this last-minute INT in the endzone.

Not so fast, Favre

   In overtime of the NFC Championship game, 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) DB 
  [Corey Webster](/player/coreywebster/2506382/profile) intercepts Brett Favre, setting up ...

Third Tynes a charm

   Lawrence Tynes' game-winning 47-yard field goal, redeeming himself after missing his previous two attempts in regulation.

