Can't-Miss Plays; Best of the Giants

It's been a roller coaster ride for the G-men in 2007, but the NFC champion Giants have provided plenty of Can't-Miss Plays along the way.
Just when you thought it was safe to write off the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG), they score 21 unanswered points to beat the
[Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ), including this TD from
[Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile).
LB Kawika Mitchell's interception return for a touchdown against the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF) started the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) off on a 21-point fourth quarter in Week 16.
Rookie RB Ahmad Bradshaw sprints 88 yards for a clinching touchdown against the
[Bills](/teams/buffalobills/profile?team=BUF), helping the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) secure an NFC wild-card spot.
In Week 17,
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) running back Brandon Jacobs took a dump-off pass from
[Eli Manning](/player/elimanning/2505996/profile) and broke a tackle for a 7-yard score.
WR
[Plaxico Burress](/player/plaxicoburress/2504253/profile) snags a 19-yard touchdown reception to keep the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) in this Week 17 matchup with the New England
[Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).
Giants CB R.W. McQuarters picks off Jeff Garcia to secure a Giants victory over the Buccaneers on Wild-Card Sunday.
Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer takes an Eli Manning pass 52 yards for a touchdown vs. the Cowboys in the NFC divisional playoffs.
In overtime of the NFC Championship game,
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) DB
[Corey Webster](/player/coreywebster/2506382/profile) intercepts Brett Favre, setting up ...
Lawrence Tynes' game-winning 47-yard field goal, redeeming himself after missing his previous two attempts in regulation.