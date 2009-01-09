Can't-Miss Plays: Best catches of 2008

Professional wide recievers are just that -- professionals. That's how they made the following 10 catches look so easy. Here are some of the best grabs from the 2008 regular season:
Lions WR Roy Williams uses his hands to haul in this 21-yard touchdown pass, and his toes to stay in bounds in the corner of the end zone.
Marty Booker's hand meets the tip of the ball, and the result is an impressive one-handed, 30-yard catch against the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) in Week 5.
Lee Evans proves that helmets aren't just for protection in Week 7. They can also be used to trap footballs when only one hand is available.
Ted Ginn Jr. turns a perfect flea-flicker pass into an even more impressive over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in Week 10.
Jerricho Cotchery makes an improbable one-handed touchdown grab on an underthrown Brett Favre pass against the Patriots in Week 11.
Ravens wide receiver Mark Clayton only needs one hand to make this 70-yard reception from quarterback Joe Flacco in Week 13.
Steve Smith's acrobatic catch in the fourth quarter sets up Carolina's game-winning score vs. the Packers in Week 13.
Bucs wide receiver Antonio Bryant lays out for this one-handed catch on
*Monday Night Football* against the
[Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR) in Week 14.
The
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF)' prayers are answered as Josh Morgan comes down with the ball and holds on after the hit for the game-winning score in Week 16.
What would a list of the year's best catches be without
[Larry Fitzgerald](/player/larryfitzgerald/2506106/profile)? Watch as he pulls in this 38-yard touchdown pass in Week 17.