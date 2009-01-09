Can't-Miss Plays: Best catches of 2008

Published: Jan 09, 2009 at 12:38 PM

Professional wide recievers are just that -- professionals. That's how they made the following 10 catches look so easy. Here are some of the best grabs from the 2008 regular season:

Toe-tapper

Lions WR Roy Williams uses his hands to haul in this 21-yard touchdown pass, and his toes to stay in bounds in the corner of the end zone.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Booker's one-handed grab

   Marty Booker's hand meets the tip of the ball, and the result is an impressive one-handed, 30-yard catch against the 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) in Week 5.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

That's using your head

   Lee Evans proves that helmets aren't just for protection in Week 7. They can also be used to trap footballs when only one hand is available.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Making it look easy

Ted Ginn Jr. turns a perfect flea-flicker pass into an even more impressive over-the-shoulder touchdown catch in Week 10.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Clutch Cotchery

Jerricho Cotchery makes an improbable one-handed touchdown grab on an underthrown Brett Favre pass against the Patriots in Week 11.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Who needs two hands?

Ravens wide receiver Mark Clayton only needs one hand to make this 70-yard reception from quarterback Joe Flacco in Week 13.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Smith reaches back

Steve Smith's acrobatic catch in the fourth quarter sets up Carolina's game-winning score vs. the Packers in Week 13.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

What a catch

   Bucs wide receiver Antonio Bryant lays out for this one-handed catch on 
  *Monday Night Football* against the 
  [Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR) in Week 14.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Hail Mary Morgan

   The 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF)' prayers are answered as Josh Morgan comes down with the ball and holds on after the hit for the game-winning score in Week 16.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

Puttin' on the Fitz

   What would a list of the year's best catches be without 
  [Larry Fitzgerald](/player/larryfitzgerald/2506106/profile)? Watch as he pulls in this 38-yard touchdown pass in Week 17.

Watch Clip  |  Game Highlights  |  Game Center  |  Photos

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Can't-miss plays of Super Bowl XLIII

news

Sprint Can't Miss Play of the Year Voting

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Touchdown!

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Game over

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Getting horizontal

news

Can't-Miss Plays of Week 15

news

Can't-miss plays from the Pro Bowl

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best throws of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best trick plays of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best kick returns of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best runs of 2008

news

Can't-Miss Plays: Best turnovers of 2008

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW