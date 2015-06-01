Can Geno Smith quarterback New York Jets into 2015 playoffs?

The prolific quarterback out of West Virginia was expected to come off the board in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but a draft-weekend slide allowed the Jets to snap him up with the 39th overall pick. Watching Smith when he was in college, I believed he had all of the tools to develop into a quality NFL starter. He displayed a high football IQ -- I was impressed with what I saw of his football aptitude when he served as a counselor at the Elite 11 Quarterback Camp prior to his senior season at WVU -- and was a diligent worker behind the scenes. From a physical standpoint, he was an accurate thrower with a strong arm and quick release. He showed outstanding ball placement on various quick-rhythm throws (slants, seam routes and skinny posts) in the Mountaineers' spread offense. In addition, he was courageous in the pocket, exhibiting the toughness and concentration to deliver the ball in the face of heavy pressure.