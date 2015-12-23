Cam Newton, Todd Gurley among future Pro Bowl fixtures

Revis has never had more than six picks in a season -- he has four with the Jets this year, and finished with just two in each of the last two seasons -- but that's because no one wants to throw the ball anywhere near him. He's athletic and knows how to body up on a receiver. Norman plays in a manner that is very similar to Revis; the Panthers' breakout defensive star is confident and excels at high-pointing the ball. He's just two years younger than Revis, but he's on his fourth season, whereas Revis is on his ninth. Norman is a tough tackler who has been burned on just 47 percent of throws in his direction, with just three touchdowns allowed.