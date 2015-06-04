Cam Newton's Panthers extension justified by QB's unique skills

In the play depicted below, from the Panthers' Week 9 loss to the Saints last season, Newton uses his awareness and evasiveness to score against a perfectly designed blitz from New Orleans defensive coordinator Rob Ryan. Carolina is aligned in a trio formation, with the X taking a "nasty" split. The Saints are bringing pressure on a crash blitz, with the outside linebacker and nickel corner coming from the defensive left. Newton should be able to anticipate the pressure based on the alignment of the safeties prior to the snap (close alignment directly behind the assigned blitzers gives away the play). He feels the pressure at the top of his drop and uses his athleticism to escape around the corner. Newton exploits the blitz and scores a touchdown on a play that appeared doomed at the start (TO VIEW THE PLAY, SCROLL LEFT TO RIGHT ON THE IMAGE BELOW):