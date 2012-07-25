Cam Newton Drive rejected by Atlanta residents

WAGA-TV reports that the proposal to re-name a street in Fulton County "Cam Newton Drive" officially was rejected Tuesday night. His parents live on the 23-house street, which could lead to some awkwardness at garage sales.
We told you about the initial resistance to the measure, which cited Newton's previous arrest and his young age. We suspect plenty of Atlanta Falcons and University of Georgia fans chimed in. The idea came from Fulton County Commissioner Bill Edwards. Newton's mother and grandmother attended the vote on the measure, and his mother did not comment.
"Cam could care less," said Newton's grandmother. "And they're talking about later on. He is not thinking about later on. He's living his life now. So whatever they say tonight, I hope they're finished and drop it forever."
Perhaps Newton should have enlisted teammate Ryan Kalilto take out an ad in the local paper supporting the measure.