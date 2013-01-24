Cam Cameron: Ravens firing me 'was a brilliant move'

We wrote Wednesday about Cam Cameron shifting into fan mode after the Baltimore Ravens fired the former offensive coordinator in December.
Cameron said he had "no hard feelings" toward the franchise and watched with some amount of pride as the Ravens surged toward the Super Bowl. He went even further in an interview with The New York Times, painting his own dismissal as a stroke of genius.
"It was a brilliant move," Cameron said Wednesday. "Everyone on the team took a look in the mirror after that."
Added Cameron: "People were numb because they think you should run and hide. They think you're embarrassed. I've got nothing to be embarrassed about."
Cameron could have taken a less admirable path here, but he's wisely choosing not to burn bridges.
The Ravens have been a different team on offense with Jim Caldwell calling plays -- more aggressive, less skittish -- but Cameron accomplished a lot during his five-year stint in Baltimore. He's done tutoring quarterback Joe Flacco, and he understands the NFL can be a ruthless business.