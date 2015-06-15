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Buffalo Bills set season-ticket sales record

Published: Jun 15, 2015 at 04:34 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

RexMania has overtaken Western New York.

The Buffalo Bills announced it set a franchise record for seasons ticket sales for 2015 with more than 57,500 sold so far. The previous record in the team's 55-year history had been 57,132, set in 1992, when the Bills were in the midst of four straight Super Bowl runs. Last season the team sold 47,482 seasons tickets.

"Since we agreed to purchase the Buffalo Bills in September 2014, we have been humbled by the fans and their outpouring of emotion when they learned this team would remain in Buffalo," new Bills Owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. "Bills Season Ticket Members passionately support this team year after year and are the most loyal fans in the National Football League. We truly thank them for their commitment to this franchise. Like our fans, we are looking forward to a great 2015 season with our Head Coach Rex Ryan, the coaching staff, the players and the entire organization."

A huge part of the increase of more than 10,000 tickets are surely linked to Ryan's hiring. The vivacious head coach oozes optimism and confidence. The positive vibes radiating from Ryan have caught fire with a fan base that hasn't seen the playoffs this millennium.

It helps that the Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. Ryan's defense should wreck havoc on opposing quarterbacks. There are enough offensive skilled weapons with LeSean McCoy, Sammy Watkins and Percy Harvin to make fans giddy and pose a threat to the New England Patriots' dominance in the division.

Whether the quarterback situation is the Achilles heel that leads the multitude of ticket purchasers to be taken with Sunday regrets come December remains to be seen.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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