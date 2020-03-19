Bucky Brooks' top 5 2020 NFL Draft prospects by position 2.0

The 2020 wide receiver class is loaded with premier talent. There are 20-plus pass catchers with the potential to come off the board in the first three rounds, and history has shown us that future stars could hear their names called on Day 2 (see: Michael Thomas, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown, to name a few). Jeudy is arguably the best route runner in the class, with an assortment of slick releases and crafty maneuvers that make him a tough matchup on the perimeter. As a strong pass catcher with outstanding ball skills and running ability, the Alabama standout could follow in the footsteps of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley to become the next Crimson Tide receiver to shine in the NFL. Lamb is dominant on the perimeter with exceptional hands and ball skills. He routinely comes down with 50-50 balls and has a knack for putting the ball in the paint. Ruggs is a speedster with exceptional stop-start quickness and burst. He is a rare vertical playmaker with the ability to also make plays as a catch-and-run specialist. Jefferson's game lacks pizzazz or sizzle, but scouts love his consistency and versatility as an inside/outside playmaker. The LSU standout not only has experience playing every receiver position, but he is a natural WR1 with the toughness, intelligence and route-running skills to thrive in any system. Shenault is a dynamic playmaker with a game that could make him an ideal wing back in a throwback offense. He has the capacity to score from anywhere on the field via an assortment of Wildcat runs, reverses, screens and traditional catches on the perimeter.