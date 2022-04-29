2022 NFL Draft

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 07:15 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Much like Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 kicked off with defense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

The Bucs acquired the first pick in the second round following a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa received the No. 33 pick, and Nos. 106 and 180 in exchange for the No. 27 pick Thursday night, which the Jags used to take Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Hall is a long, twitched-up defensive lineman with a quick first step and good power and explosiveness off the ball who can play inside or outside. The senior displayed the ability to use his length to keep blockers off his body and offers a good array of swim/slap moves.

Standing 6-foot-6, 283 pounds, Hall should be able to add weight to his frame at the pro level without losing explosiveness. The Cougar enters the NFL as a raw specimen with room to grow -- most notably, keep his pad-level down -- and could develop into a difference-maker in Tampa.

In four years at Houston, Hall generated 97 tackles and seven sacks, six of which came in 2021. Joining the Bucs is a good fit for Hall's skill set, and he should grow into a productive player in Todd Bowles' scheme.

For Tampa, the selection mirrors its 2021 first-round pick of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a similarly athletic pass rusher with room to grow. JTS enjoyed a solid rookie season playing in a rotation with Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Hall's selection also comes with Ndamukong Suh still a free agent after three seasons in Tampa. If the Bucs get similar production from Hall in Year 1 at they did Tryon-Shoyinka, they'd be thrilled.

The Bucs' goal the past couple of drafts has been to get younger at edge rusher. While Hall's selection shouldn't preclude a potential reunion with JPP, it lessens the immediate need to add another edge player for the Super Bowl-or-bust Bucs.

After celebrating his 22nd birthday last Friday, Hall now gets to party after joining Tom Brady's Bucs as the top pick in the second round.

Related Content

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

Walker was the

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Green Bay Packers select tight end Greg Dulcich in third round

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Packers grab a new tight end for Aaron Rodgers.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. And in this projection, we get a second-round quarterback run, with Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all coming off the board.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW