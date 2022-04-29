Jaguars select Georgia DL Travon Walker with No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Jaguars started the 2022 NFL Draft with a surprise that's been mere weeks in the making.

Jacksonville selected Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Thursday night.

Walker entered the conversation for the top pick only recently and proved to be the winning candidate, beating out the likes of Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu for the honor of being the first player taken in the draft.

The expectation for Jacksonville changed as the pre-draft process progressed, with predictions of the Jaguars spending the top pick on a tackle (either Neal or Ekwonu, depending on a prognosticator's preference) shifting toward Hutchinson following Jacksonville's decision to franchise tag Cam Robinson for a second straight year. Hutchinson remained as the most likely choice until early April, with rumblings regarding Jacksonville's preference for Walker growing louder with each week.

General manager Trent Baalke told reporters last week that Jacksonville's choice -- which was at No. 1 for a second straight year after taking Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the 2021 top pick -- was down to four players, and most presumed that quartet was comprised of Hutchinson, Ekwonu, Neal and Walker.

Walker's choice isn't entirely a reach. He's stood as a consensus top-10 talent since turning in an impressive workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the only knock on him was his lack of experience as a true edge defender.