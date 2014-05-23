Buccaneers, Raiders trying to take leap into playoffs

Another key factor is that coach Dennis Allen and his staff were retained. He's taken plenty of heat since he was hired two seasons ago, but I don't think everyone fully appreciated just how good a job Allen and Co. did to squeeze four wins out of this team last season; that was a real feat. Between the draft -- highlighted by No. 5 overall pick Khalil Mack -- and a helpful free agency period, Oakland has gotten better. If it weren't for that schedule, I'd peg this team for seven wins; even with that tough slate, the Raiders can reach six victories if things break the right way. The playoffs aren't in the cards in 2014, but Oakland did turn a corner, and I think this team will become competitive in the next few seasons.