Bryce Petty, David Cobb among impact players drafted on Day 3

Petty was one of the most talked-about players in the draft. Some observers questioned whether the quarterback would succeed in the NFL, while others raved about his athletic ability, arm strength and intelligence. Petty played hurt for much of 2014, but he showed what he could do in the Cotton Bowl against Michigan State, racking up 550 yards and posting a 71 percent completion rate. He has tons of natural talent. That said, he must improve on some things -- he was sacked 22 times last season, and he needs to get more air under the ball for deep throws -- but he'll work on that. Petty has a great chance to succeed in New York, should he find himself on the field -- especially with Chan Gailey, who is a patient and effective teacher, as the Jets' offensive coordinator.