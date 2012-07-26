Bryant Johnson, Houston Texans reportedly agree on contract

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver Bryant Johnson, the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday.
The Texans had been looking for an experienced receiver since no wideout on the roster after Andre Johnson and Kevin Walter had an NFL catch. The Texans drafted wideouts Keshawn Martin and DeVier Posey in April's NFL Draft.
The Texans also reportedly worked out former Chicago Bears receiver Roy Williams and former Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Mike Sims-Walker.
Entering his 10th NFL season, Bryant also has played for the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
The Texans also signed linebacker Keyaron Fox, a nine-year NFL veteran who has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins.