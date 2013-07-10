Bruce Irvin to play linebacker for Seattle Seahawks

Irvin still will see snaps at defensive end in the nickel package, but this move appears to be a concession that he shies away from contact in the running game. The Seahawks have plenty of depth up front after signing Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett and adding Jordan Hill and Jesse Williams in the draft. "Leo" pass rusher Chris Clemons also expects to return from his anterior cruciate ligament injury by Week 1, though Carroll sounded a more cautious note.