Browns sign vet QBs Vince Young, Tyler Thigpen

Young and Thigpen are both mobile quarterbacks who work best on the move. Shanahan helped bring the read option into prominence in Washington, and it looks like the Browns could run similar concepts. Thigpen played extensively out of the pistol formation during his days in Kansas City, with surprising success. Pettine praised Brian Hoyer for his accuracy Thursday after the team's voluntary minicamp ended, but Hoyer has a different profile than Thigpen and Young.