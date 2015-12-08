Browns' Mike Pettine, Rams' Jeff Fisher among the coaches in hottest seat

Jeff Fisher is in hot water, but I wouldn't say his job is in jeopardy because the team is so young. This season, the Rams were expected to not just compete on the field, but to compete in record, as well as make a better push to get into the playoffs. They had a chance with the NFC appearing to be down -- meaning a .500 record might get you into the postseason. The Rams lost some close games, the quarterback play has been shaky and defensively, they've had some things not go well on a team that's led by the defense. The quarterback controversy in Cleveland has Mike Pettine in hot water. They keep riding the quarterback carousel -- having three different starters this season -- and haven't established anything permanent. I understand why Johnny Manziel has been in and out of the lineup with his off-the-field decisions, but on the field, he's gotten a lot better this season. The Saints just don't resemble who we thought they were. When an organization starts to slide as much as they have and the team becomes a former shell of what it once was, you start looking in the front office. If they only lost a few games by a few points this season, it's a different story and you try to get over the hump. But when the roller coaster of a season has such highs and lows where you get blown out, something has to change. I don't think this coach is in the hottest seat, but who should be is Jeff Fisher. This year, he has arguably one of the more talented rosters in football, particularly on the defensive side with a number of top picks. They're a team that's constantly hovering around .500 and at some point -- with this being Fisher's fourth season in St. Louis -- we need to see results. With the Rams, it's been they'll be good next year. Well, when is that year?