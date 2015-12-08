Instant Debate

Browns' Mike Pettine, Rams' Jeff Fisher among the coaches in hottest seat

Published: Dec 08, 2015 at 06:02 AM

With just over a third of the league boasting winning records through Week 13, there's been a lot of talk about which head coaches should be concerned about their jobs.

Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine has struggled all season to select a starting quarterback, and the team has felt the impact of it, posting a 2-10 record. In addition to Pettine, there's been questions surrounding whether or not Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, New York Giants Tom Coughlin or Rams Jeff Fisher, among others, will have their jobs at season's end.

With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, which NFL head coach is in the hottest seat?

Jeff Fisher is in hot water, but I wouldn't say his job is in jeopardy because the team is so young. This season, the Rams were expected to not just compete on the field, but to compete in record, as well as make a better push to get into the playoffs. They had a chance with the NFC appearing to be down -- meaning a .500 record might get you into the postseason. The Rams lost some close games, the quarterback play has been shaky and defensively, they've had some things not go well on a team that's led by the defense. The quarterback controversy in Cleveland has Mike Pettine in hot water. They keep riding the quarterback carousel -- having three different starters this season -- and haven't established anything permanent. I understand why Johnny Manziel has been in and out of the lineup with his off-the-field decisions, but on the field, he's gotten a lot better this season. The Saints just don't resemble who we thought they were. When an organization starts to slide as much as they have and the team becomes a former shell of what it once was, you start looking in the front office. If they only lost a few games by a few points this season, it's a different story and you try to get over the hump. But when the roller coaster of a season has such highs and lows where you get blown out, something has to change. I don't think this coach is in the hottest seat, but who should be is Jeff Fisher. This year, he has arguably one of the more talented rosters in football, particularly on the defensive side with a number of top picks. They're a team that's constantly hovering around .500 and at some point -- with this being Fisher's fourth season in St. Louis -- we need to see results. With the Rams, it's been they'll be good next year. Well, when is that year?

We can say they don't have a great quarterback, but Fisher traded for Nick Foles. At some point, it has to fall on Fisher to develop the talent that he's assembled to get him past this point. The Rams haven't been to the playoffs or seriously contended in the NFC West under him. I think this is a year where they look at him and ask, "Can he get it done or do we need to go in a different direction?" All season, Mike Pettine is hesitant to play Johnny Manziel, and it looks like the team has quit on him. The Browns have lost seven straight games, and some have been blowouts. I don't think that all of a sudden Johnny's punishment is ending. I think someone from higher up is telling Pettine to play Manziel. This is a four-game test for Johnny, Pettine and GM Ray Farmer. If Johnny looks good and wins a few games, it's on Pettine for holding him back and not playing him.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Twenty NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory -- and 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title this season? Let's debate!
news

NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge?

After an infusion of talent into the AFC East this offseason, how secure are Josh Allen's Bills atop the division? Our analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable reigning division champions ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Which team should play in the most prime-time games?

The Packers and Chargers each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2022. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most in these marquee game slots in 2023? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2023 NFL season? Eagles-Chiefs among top options

While we wait for the 2023 NFL schedule to be unveiled, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. They zero in on several options.
news

2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

Which NFL team is poised to have the biggest turnaround in 2022? Will it be Dan Campbell's Lions? Russell Wilson's Broncos? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Which fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Over the past five seasons, five different teams have won the Super Bowl. Still, 12 franchises have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. So, which fan base is most deserving of a title triumph this season? Let's debate!
news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Most vulnerable NFL division champions in 2022: Chiefs, Cowboys in trouble?

How secure are Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West? NFL analysts debate the NFL's most vulnerable division winners heading toward the 2022 NFL season.
news

Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

We learned on Tuesday that Tom Brady is headed to the broadcast booth after he retires from the NFL. Which other current player do you most want to see in the booth one day? NFL analysts debate!
news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!
news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.