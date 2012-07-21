Browns' Mike Holmgren happy about Green Bay Packers legacy

Former Green Bay Packers head coach and current Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren said he "feels good" about the legacy he has left behind turning around the Green Bay franchise.
"We changed a lot of the culture in the building," Holmgren said Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And that's easy to say -- and hard to do. That probably, to me, over the course of time, will mean the most."
Holmgren was in Green Bay to be inducted into the PackersHall of Fame along with former Packers general manager Ron Wolf. Holmgren coached the Packers from 1992 to 1998, winning Super Bowl XXXI in 1996.
Holmgren inherited a losing Green Bay Packers team and turned them into a perennial winner led by quarterback Brett Favre.
"I just think, how good are the Packers now," Holmgren added. "What's happened since 1992. As opposed to what had happened prior to 1992 for all those years. I just have to look at the stadium and walk through here. I mean it is unbelievable how things have changed.
"I had a little part of that -- a little thing to do with that and I'll feel good about that."
"What he did in those early years was incredible," the former GM said during Holmgren's induction ceremony.
Holmgren left Green Bay in 1998 to become the general manager and head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. In 2010, Holmgren was hired by the Browns as team president.