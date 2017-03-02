Browns, 49ers, Titans among teams with most riding on combine

The Browns could take a quarterback at No. 12 or make some trades (either moving down or moving back into the bottom of the first round) and try to grab a signal-caller around the 25th overall pick or so. As to who that quarterback might be, Jackson could make a slightly surprising pick by going with someone he sees something special in, maybe someone like Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes. This is a very deep cornerback class, and I think adding a couple of corners could really help Cleveland. Teez Tabor (Florida), Howard Wilson (Houston), Tre'Davious White (LSU) and Quincy Wilson (Florida) are possibilities. The position is deep enough that the Browns could also focus on other positions early and add someone like Colorado's Ahkello Witherspoon -- who can cover really well, though he's not especially physical -- in Round 4. Running backs Wayne Gallman (Clemson) and Alvin Kamara (Tennessee) should potentially be on Cleveland's radar to take in the second round. The Browns could look for offensive line help on Day 2 (someone like USC's Damien Mama or LSU's Ethan Pocic).