Brian Urlacher not on Dallas Cowboys' radar

Before Brian Urlacher retired from the NFL last offseason, the former Chicago Bears All-Pro revealed that he was intrigued with the idea of playing one last season with the Dallas Cowboys.
With a cast of unknowns such as Anthony Hitchens, DeVonte Holloman and Kyle Wilberauditioning to replaceinjured linebackerSean Lee, might the Cowboys consider the idea of tempting Urlacher to lace up the spikes again?
The Cowboysevaluated all options, which reportedly included watching film of Urlacher and former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma.
Those marquee names jump off the page, but it's standard practice for personnel departments to evaluate all options -- realistic or not -- in their due diligence.
Although Urlacher is now established as an analyst for Fox Sports, he's open to to returning for the right opportunity, according to ESPN Dallas' Calvin Watkins.
Asked Tuesday if the team was working on a contract for Urlacher, owner Jerry Jones laughed and offered a terse, "No."
As former teammate Henry Melton campaigns for Urlacher as a "great fit" in Dallas, Jones' front office understands that assessment hasn't been true for a couple of years.
