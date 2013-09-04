Around the League

Presented By

Brian Urlacher: Chicago Bears faked some injuries

Published: Sep 04, 2013 at 02:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

With NFL offenses growing faster each season, the Chicago Bears, in recent seasons, devised a plan of their own to slow the league's up-tempo attacks.

Silver: 32 questions for 32 teams

michael-silver-65x90.jpg

With the regular season upon us, Michael Silver asks a piercingly pertinent question about each squad in the NFL. More ...

Faking injuries.

That's according to Brian Urlacher, the former All-Pro Bears linebacker who retired this offseason after 13 decorated seasons in the Windy City. The middle linebacker was the centerpiece of the Bears' defense and served as the unit's traffic cop -- he saw it all.

"We had a guy who was the designated dive guy," Urlacher said Tuesday on Fox Sports 1, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

Urlacher went on to describe how a Bears assistant would mimic a swimmer's diving motion from the sideline to initiate the ploy, which often came on long drives when the defense needed a breather. Urlacher wouldn't reveal the assistant, saying: "It wasn't coached, but it was part of our game plan."

It's not an act the league permits, of course, but we've seen hints of it for years. The New York Giants were accused of faking injuries during a nationally televised 28-13 victory over the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Long before that, renowned Seattle Seahawks coach Chuck Knox once admitted his nose tackle, Joe Nash, faked injuries four times to stop the clock against the no-huddle offense of the Cincinnati Bengals during a 1988 AFC divisional playoff tilt.

Accusations of faking injuries are nothing new, but you don't see players outing their former teams often. The Bears can't be thrilled with Urlacher's early run as a talking head.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW