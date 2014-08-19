Brett Keisel returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Deadlines spur action in the NFL.
Free agent Brett Keisel spent the offseason on the Pittsburgh Steelers' back burner as the organization poured resources into Cam Thomas and rookie Stephon Tuitt at defensive end.
It took the Arizona Cardinalsreaching out to Keisel on Tuesday to bring the two sides together again.
The Steelersreached an agreement on a new contract with the 12-year veteran, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team announced Keisel signed a two-year deal Wednesday.
The Arizona Republic reported earlier in the day that Keisel was reluctant to leave his family in Pennsylvania for a season in the desert. The Cardinals did make an offer, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, but Keisel turned them down.
Now 36 years old, Keisel is ticketed for a backup role behind Thomas and Tuitt after starting 42 games over the past three seasons.
The reunion with Keisel caps off a busy day in which the Steelers also doled out a lucrative five-year extension for right tackle Marcus Gilbert.
