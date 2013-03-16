Brent Grimes reportedly visits Cleveland Browns

Free-agent tracker
Fox Sports' Alex Marvez reported Saturday that the team hosted free-agent cornerback Brent Grimes this week. The former Atlanta Falcons defensive back missed all but one game last season with a torn Achilles tendon, but made 28 starts for the Falcons over the prior two campaigns.
After adding pass rusher Paul Kruger and interior lineman Desmond Bryant through free agency, the Browns are eyeing Grimes as a potential starter across from cornerback Joe Haden. That would give Cleveland a legitimate pairing in the secondary with Sheldon Brown not expected to be re-signed.
Despite his injury, Grimes ranks as our top free-agent corner above Sean Smith. Grimes also met with the Miami Dolphins this week after reports leaked he had re-upped with the Falcons on a one-year deal. That was not the case, and the Browns are among the teams hoping to land the six-year pro.