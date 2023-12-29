Breece Hall after loss to Browns: Laugh now because Jets will turn things around in 'near future' 

It's an optimistic spin from Hall, one of the bright spots for Gang Green, who generated 84 rushing yards on 13 carries and 42 receiving yards with a touchdown on nine catches Thursday night. Hall, Wilson, Sauce Gardner, D.J Reed, Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams and Alijah Vera-Tucker are all excellent building blocks. But Rodgers' injury showed that the warts in New York are deeper than just a quarterback.

The offensive line must be overhauled (again). The offense needs more weapons than Hall and Wilson. The defense needs depth on the back end. And for the love of all that is holy, a better backup QB plan is a must.

The coaching staff, assuming owner Woody Johnson doesn't change his mind about bringing back the brass, also needs a close examination of how it prepares its players. Far too often, the Jets have gotten the doors blown off out of the gate, and unforced errors, like penalties, have plagued Gang Green, as it did Thursday night.

"I've got to figure it out," Saleh said. "A lot of presnap stuff today, a lot of presnap stuff. I've got to figure it out."

The Jets have been trying to figure it out for more than a decade to no avail.