Braylon Edwards rejoins New York Jets for third stint

The New York Daily News reported that Edwards will sign with the Jets if he passes a physical Wednesday.
A deal would mark Edwards' third go-around with the Jets. The team claimed the veteran wide receiver off waivers last December after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. Edwards previously played with the Jets in 2009 and 2010.
Edwards stands a very good chance of sticking on the Jets' roster, given the team's dearth of receiver options and the uncertainty surrounding Santonio Holmes. Edwards isn't a difference-maker at this stage of his career, but he adds something to a unit that currently stands among the NFL's weakest.
The Jetshosted Laurent Robinson and Austin Collie for visits this week. It's unclear if signing Edwards would take the team out of the running for those players.
UPDATE: Edwards signed with the Jets on Thursday morning. The Jets on their Instagram account posted a video message from Edwards to Jets fans announcing the news.