Billy Cundiff's time with Baltimore Ravens could be over

BALTIMORE -- Billy Cundiff has more on his mind these days than the 32-yard field goal he missed last season in the waning seconds of the AFC title game.
The kick, a veritable chip-shot for 2010 Pro Bowl star, sailed wide left. That enabled the New England Patriots to advance to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Cundiff arrived at training camp unwilling to dwell on the past.
"It's all about looking forward," he said.
It was a good plan, but now his future with the Ravens is in doubt. Rookie Justin Tucker took all the kicks in Thursday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and excelled in doing so. He made field goals of 33 and 53 yards and boomed his kickoffs into the end zone.
Watching from the sideline, Cundiff was stunned and disappointed.
"I found out before this game that I wasn't going to get any reps, which shocked me," he said. "I felt like I had a really good week of practice."
Coach John Harbaugh insisted the move was made simply to give Tucker the chance to play from start to finish.
"Billy has had a great, great camp. He's done really well," Harbaugh said. "I think we know Billy. ... Billy has proven. (Tucker) has not proven. This is something that (Tucker) needed. We needed to see if he could handle a whole game from beginning to end and have that pressure on him, and obviously he handled it very well."
Cundiff has been solid in practice and has made both his field goal tries during the preseason. He feels no need to defend his entire body of work.
"It'll just play itself out," he said.
Harbaugh was noncommittal.
"We have to make some decisions here again next week," he said. "So, we'll just have to see how that goes."
