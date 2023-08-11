Around the NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Published: Aug 11, 2023 at 05:08 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

After initially saying Thursday that he's taking the decision of when to play Hamlin a "day at a time," head coach Sean McDermott later confirmed the third-year defender's status to The Associated Press, telling the publication Hamlin is "scheduled to play" Saturday versus the Colts.

"This is to some extent uncharted territory for me as well, and all of us," McDermott said, per The AP. "So we're just trying to do the best we can to be there for him. I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he's showing up and how he's responding. And he's done a great job."

Related Links

Hamlin's recovery and attempt at a full comeback has been the story to follow ever since that January contest saw him suffer commotio cordis, which causes cardiac arrest after a blunt impact to the chest at a precise point during the heart rhythm disrupts the heartbeat.

Hamlin's cardiac arrest followed a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He received CPR on the field and was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance, where he was deemed to be in critical condition. Hamlin spent nearly a week at the Cincinnati-area hospital before recovering enough to fly to Buffalo for more treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11 and continued his rehabilitation from home.

Since then, Hamlin has hit every milestone needed to return to competition. He was cleared to resume football activities in April, participated in team drills for the first time during organized team activities in June and has been full go in training camp.

Now, the next gargantuan hurdle awaits Hamlin -- suiting up and making contact in an NFL game.

It's sure to be a mental obstacle as much as it is a physical test. For his part, he has been cautious to let his mind wander too far ahead.

"Trying to look forward, it just creates a lot of anxiety, a lot of unnecessary feelings," Hamlin said last weekend. "If you stay in the moment, it allows you to process it when you're there."

However the moment transpires, and regardless of the game's outcome between Buffalo and Indianapolis, Hamlin's miraculous journey back is likely to be the lasting highlight for the safety, his teammates and all who tune in.

"Man, sometimes it's like normal don't exist," Hamlin said. "But it's a super-blessed space. To be able to do what I love again. That's kind of the normal thing."

Related Content

news

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills calls kickoff rule 'stopgap' measure, talks future of playing surfaces, Guardian Caps

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills made an appearance Friday on "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss a number of topics ahead of the 2023 season, from the adoption of a new kickoff rule to the use of Guardian caps during training camp practices.
news

Saints sign ex-Cowboys, Giants LB Jaylon Smith

The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday.
news

Patriots' Malik Cunningham flashes potential at quarterback in preseason debut

The Patriots' Malik Cunningham made his preseason debut as a receiver but ended it with an impressive display at quarterback against the Texans.
news

Raiders signing veteran RB Damien Williams as Josh Jacobs remains absent

The Raiders still haven't found a solution for their Josh Jacobs problem. On Friday, they made a move to add some insurance at the position. Las Vegas is signing veteran running back Damien Williams.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits departure from San Francisco stung, but QB looks toward future with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders face Jimmy Garoppolo's former team in 2023's preseason opener, presenting an opportunity for the QB to reflect on his time in San Francisco.  
news

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans after WR Tank Dell's highlight-reel preseason opener: 'He can be an explosive playmaker for us'

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans says rookie wide receiver Tank Dell could be a "explosive playmaker" for the team heading into the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota. 
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud besieged by Patriots pass rush in preseason debut

Though the Texans got the "W" in their preseason opener against the Patriots, No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud was hit early and often during his first NFL action and never got into a rhythm. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson to start in preseason opener vs. Bills

First-round quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will start for the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced Thursday. 