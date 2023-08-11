Bills safety Damar Hamlin 'scheduled to play' in Saturday's preseason game against Colts

Hamlin's recovery and attempt at a full comeback has been the story to follow ever since that January contest saw him suffer commotio cordis, which causes cardiac arrest after a blunt impact to the chest at a precise point during the heart rhythm disrupts the heartbeat.

Hamlin's cardiac arrest followed a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He received CPR on the field and was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance, where he was deemed to be in critical condition. Hamlin spent nearly a week at the Cincinnati-area hospital before recovering enough to fly to Buffalo for more treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11 and continued his rehabilitation from home.

Since then, Hamlin has hit every milestone needed to return to competition. He was cleared to resume football activities in April, participated in team drills for the first time during organized team activities in June and has been full go in training camp.

Now, the next gargantuan hurdle awaits Hamlin -- suiting up and making contact in an NFL game.

It's sure to be a mental obstacle as much as it is a physical test. For his part, he has been cautious to let his mind wander too far ahead.

"Trying to look forward, it just creates a lot of anxiety, a lot of unnecessary feelings," Hamlin said last weekend. "If you stay in the moment, it allows you to process it when you're there."

However the moment transpires, and regardless of the game's outcome between Buffalo and Indianapolis, Hamlin's miraculous journey back is likely to be the lasting highlight for the safety, his teammates and all who tune in.