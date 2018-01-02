Bills fans pledge over $100K for Andy Dalton charity

As you might imagine, the denizens of Western New York are pumped right now. That had to have been a hell of a New Year's Eve -- it could still be going on as you read this. Aware of the direct role Dalton has played in their joy, Bills fans are showing their appreciation by donating to the quarterback's official charity, which serves children who are ill or have special needs. By Tuesday, over $100,000 had been donated since the Bills' clinched a playoff berth. Many donations have been for $17, a reference to Buffalo's 17-year playoff drought that was snapped Sunday.