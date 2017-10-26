J.J. Watt reveals plans for Hurricane Harvey funds

After initially setting a goal to raise $200,000 in Hurricane Harvey relief, J.J. Watt ended up raising more than $37 million from more than 200,000 donors.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans linebacker announced plans as to how the funds will be distributed to those in need. A total of $31.5 million will be distributed among four partners -- Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children -- over the next 18-24 months. The funds will be used to rebuild homes, restore child-care centers, provide food and address health needs of those affected most by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding areas.

The remaining $7 million will be set aside for distribution in 2018 as the Justin J. Watt Foundation continues to assess and analyze the evolving relief efforts.

"While I understand the total recovery from Hurricane Harvey could require upwards of $200 billion, and this $37 million will not be able to help every single person as I so badly wish it could, I have made it my mission to ensure this money makes as large of an impact as possible," Watt said in a statement.

According to the Houston Chronicle, more than 75 people died and thousands were left homeless by Hurricane Harvey after it made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25. The NFL Foundation and NFL teams were among those who donated funds to hurricane victims in the days after the storm hit.

"I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world," Watt said to those who helped him raise funds for Harvey relief. "You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause. While we are going to do some truly incredible things with this $37 million to make it stretch as far as possible, it is only one small step in the massive recovery effort that lies ahead. I encourage you to please continue to find organizations to donate to, whether they be some of the ones listed below or others. Houston will bounce back from this and we will rise up stronger than ever."