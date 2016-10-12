Bill Belichick, Vince Lombardi among best NFL coaches I've seen

When he was hired in 1959, Lombardi took over a Packers team that hadn't recorded a winning season since 1947 -- and he probably saved the franchise for Green Bay, winning 50 games and two NFL championships in his first five years there. He captured five titles in total, including, of course, Super Bowls I and II. As a coach, Lombardi was more of a teacher and developer of players than an Xs-and-Os genius. By today's standards, Lombardi's game plans were extremely vanilla. There were no exotic schemes or multiple formations; everybody knew you'd see play-action on third-and-1, while he lived off of the power sweep with Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor and the halfback option with Hornung. His defense was a straight 4-3 with little blitzing, though he would take the opportunity to blitz when it presented itself.