Bill Belichick, Ted Thompson headline NFL's top power brokers

Dimitroff is a different kind of cat, but he does his job well. He was regarded as a good talent evaluator before taking the GM job, and it turned out to be an accurate perception. He drafted Matt Ryan third overall in 2008, even though a lot of folks thought Ryan wasn't worthy of the pick. He traded for Tony Gonzalez when the tight end was considered to be on the downside of his career -- and the veteran turned out to be a key member of the team. He also pulled off a blockbuster trade in the 2011 NFL Draft to land receiver Julio Jones. It's said that he'll solicit the opinions of others in the Falcons organization, but when it comes to final decisions, he's the man who makes them. Dimitroff is willing to try new technologies in an attempt to improve his risk-reward ratio.