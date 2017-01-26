The Brandt Report

Biggest Super Bowl windows: Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders top list

Published: Jan 26, 2017 at 04:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

The Falcons and Patriots are getting ready to take the Super Bowl stage -- and the other 30 teams in the NFL are trying to figure out how to get there next year.

Some are closer than others, of course. In fact, some are positioned to compete for a championship for the next several years. History tells us that those teams with the best chance to reach the Super Bowl have a top-ranked quarterback, a pass rush that can generate sacks and a top-10 defense. Very few teams have all three. Those that do are set up to mount a sustained hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

Below is a list of the six teams I see with the biggest Super Bowl windows beginning with the 2017 season (plus one wild card). These are not necessarily the best teams in the league or even the most likely to win a Super Bowl next -- rather, these are the teams with the biggest foreseeable windows of competing for a title. Thus, a team that might seem less likely to play in Super Bowl LII can be ranked ahead of a team with better immediate championship chances if the lesser team looks like its window will be open for a longer period of time.

1) Atlanta Falcons

The window will be open for: Four years.

The roster is stacked with good, young talent on offense (Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Taylor Gabriel) and defense (Vic Beasley, Keanu Neal, Deion Jones, De'Vondre Campbell). This defense requires players who can run fast, and the Falcons have loads of speed, especially with regard to Jones. Veteran defender Dwight Freeney was a huge help and should be brought back in 2017 if possible. Moreover, Atlanta will move into a new stadium with an off-the-charts offense led by a quarterback operating at his peak (Matt Ryan) and an all-time talent at receiver (Julio Jones). The biggest potential hiccup is the imminent departure of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who appears bound for the head-coaching job in San Francisco.

2) Dallas Cowboys

The window will be open for: Four years.

There are some challenges on the horizon: handling a tougher schedule in 2017, improving the pass rush, keeping the secondary viable despite Barry Church, Morris Claiborne, Brandon Carr and J.J. Wilcox hitting free agency. But the coaching staff is staying together, while Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin are all under contract through at least 2018 (with Smith and Frederick locked up well beyond that), and Dez Bryant should continue to be a premier weapon. The bottom line is, Offensive Rookie of the Year candidatesDak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are just scratching the surface. History tells us guys improve a lot from Year 1 to Year 2, and hard as it might be to believe, Prescott and Elliott could be even better going forward.

3) Oakland Raiders

The window will be open for: Four years.

Between Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and a strong offensive line, the pieces are in place. The offense was solid, finishing in the top 10 in points and yards for the first time since 2010. I don't think the unit will have a problem adjusting to new coordinator Todd Downing, who was promoted from quarterback coach. If not for the broken fibula Carr suffered on Christmas Eve, the Raiders could potentially be getting ready to play in Super Bowl LI right now. There should be the cap space to upgrade the roster -- the defense improved as the season wore on, but it could use some tinkering -- and adding John Pagano as a defensive assistant can only help. Four years from now, Carr will be seen as a top-five QB, Mack will be recognized as the top pass-rushing end in the NFL and Cooper will continue piling up the Pro Bowl nods. The big question is, will a move to Las Vegas distract the team?

4) Seattle Seahawks

The window will be open for: Three years.

The Seahawks' fifth consecutive winning season was also a somewhat bumpy one. The offense struggled to score at times, with Russell Wilsonbattling injuries, while the inexperienced offensive line was a weak point. The running game must get more consistent -- Thomas Rawls went off in the Wild Card Round before disappearing in the Divisional Round. If C.J. Prosise could take a step forward, that would help. Of course, losing safety Earl Thomas really hurt. Provided he comes back healthy, the defense should be able to play well for the foreseeable future. But the unit is getting older. Wilson will always give Seattle a chance -- the worry is about the supporting cast.

5) Miami Dolphins

The window will be open for: Three years.

I wouldn't say the Dolphins have the best chance in the AFC East to make the Super Bowlin the 2017 season, though I do expect them to be viable contenders. This list is about looking further than one season down the road. Coach Adam Gase is good, and it's easy to see Miami taking a massive step forward soon, not unlike what the NFC champion Falcons did in their second season under Dan Quinn. Provided Ryan Tannehillrecovers from his knee injury successfully, all signs are pointing up for the quarterback, who should continue improving after a season in which he completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes. Miami scored more points than it did in 2015 and allowed 15 fewer sacks, while first-round pick Laremy Tunsil proved to be a productive member of a beefed-up offensive line. Mostly, I'm betting on Gase.

6) Green Bay Packers

The window will be open for: Three years.

There are key free agents (T.J. Lang, Nick Perry, Jared Cook, Micah Hyde) to retain, and the running game must become a complementary force once again. (Inking tackle David Bakhtiarito an extension in September was critical.) But as long as Aaron Rodgers is performing at a high level, the Packers' window will remain open. One man can't always drive a team, as we saw in Green Bay's lackluster start to the 2016 season. But when Rodgers is on, he can be impossible to stop, as we saw in his blistering run to the NFC title game.

?) New England Patriots

The window will be open for: ???

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick obviously make the Patriots potent Super Bowl contenders, as this season (and, frankly, every season going back to 2001) illustrated. But how much longer can the 39-year-old Brady continue to play like one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace 'em up? How much longer can Belichick continue to out-coach everyone? It's almost impossible to say with confidence when the Super Bowl window will close, because it all hangs on those two vexing questions. In the meantime, the Dolphins and Bills will make the AFC East more competitive, making it more difficult for New England to secure first-round playoff byes as the years go on. The long-term health and availability of Rob Gronkowskiis a question mark, while key offensive pieces like Julian Edelman and LeGarrette Blount (a free agent in 2017) are on the wrong side of 30. All that said, the Patriotslook to be in good shape, cap-wise, for 2017. You can't count the Patriots out -- but it's hard to know how much longer that will be true, which makes them difficult to properly rank here.

Also considered: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Assessing playoff chances of every .500 team going into Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

Jimmy Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers have exactly as many wins as they do losses. Will they go on to make the playoffs? Gil Brandt looks at the playoff chances of all five .500 teams in the NFL.
news

2021 NFL season: Colts, 49ers among teams better than their records

Jonathan Taylor's Colts and Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers have lost their share of games -- but don't let that fool you. Gil Brandt lists five NFL teams that are better than their records.
news

Eight in-season additions who will have biggest impact on 2021 NFL stretch run

Will Cam Newton power the Panthers on a playoff run? Gil Brandt eyes eight in-season additions with the potential to impact their new teams down the stretch of the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Seven deals that SHOULD have happened

Would trading for Allen Robinson have helped jump-start the Chiefs' offense? The 2021 NFL trade deadline has passed -- but Gil Brandt considers seven hypothetical deals that should have happened.
news

Aaron Rodgers-Bears, Tom Brady-Bills: Nine players who 'own' a rival team

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Bears -- but he isn't the only player to "own" another team. Gil Brandt identifies nine players who have had extraordinary success against a rival.
news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Nine players who should be on the block

Should the Cleveland Browns think about trying to deal Odell Beckham Jr.? Gil Brandt lists nine players who should be on the block as we approach the 2021 trade deadline.
news

Ten players who will rebound after slow starts to the 2021 NFL season

Will Zach Wilson keep improving as the 2021 season continues? Can Chase Young rediscover his 2020 form? Gil Brandt highlights 10 NFL players he believes in after slow starts to the season.
news

2021 NFL season: One challenge each undefeated team must overcome

Can Derek Carr and the Raiders avoid a late-season collapse? Will Kyler Murray and the Cardinals shake a nagging narrative? Gil Brandt spotlights one challenge each undefeated team must overcome. 
news

Seven players who need to be more involved after Week 1 of NFL season

Can the Packers hope to compete without giving Aaron Jones more touches? Gil Brandt highlights seven offensive players who need to be more involved than they were in Week 1.
news

Eleven best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into 2021

One decade after they began their NFL careers, how do Von Miller and Julio Jones compare to their fellow members of the 2011 rookie class RIGHT NOW? Gil Brandt ranks the 11 best members of the 2011 rookie class heading into the 2021 NFL season. 
news

2021 NFL season: Twelve one-year contracts that will pay off

Can Ryan Fitzpatrick stabilize Washington's offense? Is A.J. Green on the verge of a renaissance in Arizona? Gil Brandt lists 12 one-year contracts that will pay off in the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Eleven non-first-round rookies who can pop

Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah bring a charge to the Browns? What will Sam Ehlinger's role with the Colts be? Gil Brandt spotlights 11 non-first-round rookies ready to pop in 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW