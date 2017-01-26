Biggest Super Bowl windows: Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders top list

I wouldn't say the Dolphins have the best chance in the AFC East to make the Super Bowlin the 2017 season, though I do expect them to be viable contenders. This list is about looking further than one season down the road. Coach Adam Gase is good, and it's easy to see Miami taking a massive step forward soon, not unlike what the NFC champion Falcons did in their second season under Dan Quinn. Provided Ryan Tannehillrecovers from his knee injury successfully, all signs are pointing up for the quarterback, who should continue improving after a season in which he completed a career-high 67.1 percent of his passes. Miami scored more points than it did in 2015 and allowed 15 fewer sacks, while first-round pick Laremy Tunsil proved to be a productive member of a beefed-up offensive line. Mostly, I'm betting on Gase.