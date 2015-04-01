Best, worst sets of first-round picks: Browns at the bottom

When I was with the Dallas Cowboys, if we had two first-round picks in a given draft, we always tried to make sure we got a superstar with one of the picks; whatever we got out of the other was a bonus. In 1975, we snagged future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Randy White with the second overall pick, then took more of a chance with No. 18, using the selection on linebacker Thomas Henderson, an unbelievable athlete who needed some refinement. He got off to a good start and could have been something special if his career had stayed on track. The year before, we used the first overall pick on future Hall of Fame defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones, who we were sure was really going to be something special, then used the 22nd overall pick on Charley Young, a running back who was probably overdrafted, considering he lasted just three seasons.