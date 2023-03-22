Ben Roethlisberger says 49ers reached out during 2022 season to 'gauge interest' in return to NFL

"I was really comfortable with my decision," Roethlisberger said. "I would say this -- last year, there were some truths to the Niners thing. Just in the sense that they were, I think, reaching out for something. Just to maybe gauge my interest. And so, I had discussions. That's all. I don't want to sit here and say that I was going or anything like that. They called to gauge interest.

"I had conversations with my agent, with my wife, my family. Prayed a lot about it. And I'd be lying if I didn't say there was a small part of me that was intrigued, like, 'Oh man, I could still do it,' like prove to people that I could still play. But at the end of the day, I just can't see myself in anything other than black and gold.

"Even though they had a great chance, I think, to win a Super Bowl, it would've been hard for me to go try and win a Super Bowl anywhere else but [Pittsburgh]. So at the end of the day, it was the smallest little bleep in my heart to go play again."

San Francisco lost Lance to an injury in Week 2 and Jimmy G in Week 12. In the end, the Niners rallied around Brock Purdy, who shined in his late-season run in San Francisco before a UCL injury in the NFC Championship Game crashed the 49ers' chances at a Super Bowl.

Big Ben noted the thing he missed the least from his playing career, which came to a close after the 2021 season, is "my body hurting."

"I love waking up in the morning and not having issues with my knees and shoulders and elbows," he said.