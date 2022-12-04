Around the NFL

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo exits with ankle injury in first half vs. Dolphins

Published: Dec 04, 2022 at 04:29 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Garoppolo was carted to the locker room at Levi's Stadium following the 49ers' first possession. Garoppolo initially was deemed questionable to return, but he was later downgraded to out before halftime.

Brock Purdy replaced Garoppolo at quarterback with San Francisco trailing 7-3.

Garoppolo has enjoyed a solid season under center since he re-assumed the starting role in San Francisco after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in September.

The 7-4 49ers entered Sunday in first place in the NFC West, winners of four consecutive games, a stretch that saw Garoppolo throw seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Garoppolo's strong play has also led to a situation in which the veteran QB could find himself unexpectedly back with the Niners for the 2023 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Garoppolo and the team are open to him returning next year.

