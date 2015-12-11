Bears shutting down Kevin White for season
The Chicago Bears' first-round pick will not be activated off the physically unable to perform list and his season is over, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
White underwent surgery in August to repair a stress fracture in his left leg. While the coaching staff has said the receiver showed marked improvement in movement and strength recently, the rookie remains too far away for game action.
Chicago selected White with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft in hopes he could replace Brandon Marshall -- who the team shipped out of town for a fifth-round pick -- alongside Alshon Jeffery. That vision never materialized, thanks to White's injury.
The rookie said this week he hoped to play this season.
"Being an athlete, being a competitor, I want to get out there," White said. "I think that's natural." But added: "(It's) not my call... Whatever they want me to do, then that's what I'll do."
Even though White could have benefited from dipping his toes in the NFL waters for a couple games to close out the season, the Bears won't risk exacerbating the injury and derailing the young receiver's offseason.