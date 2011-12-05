Bears QB Cutler to visit doctor when team travels to Denver

After back-to-back losses headlined by mediocre play from quarterback Caleb Hanie and sprained right knee of star running back Matt Forte, now would be a great time for the Chicago Bears to get some good news. Namely, some positive news on Jay Cutler's fractured right thumb.
The Chicago Tribune reported Monday that the quarterback will travel to Denver with the team this week to have his surgically repaired thumb examined by Dr. Randy Viola, who performed Cutler's operation.
Cutler's progress is critical because the Bears appear to be waiver from their unwavering support of Hanie. Comcast SportsNet Chicago reported Sunday that the Bears plan to discuss brining in recently released QB Donovan McNabb in an attempt to save their season. Wide receiver Devin Hester, however, told ESPN Radio on Monday that signing McNabb would be a "waste of time."
Hanie has thrown six interceptions to only two touchdowns in his two starts this season. More importantly, the Bears have lost both.