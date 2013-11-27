Around the League

Bears' Matt Forte, Bolts' Ryan Mathews miss practice

Published: Nov 27, 2013 at 08:20 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

A pair of starting running backs watched practice from afar Wednesday.

In Chicago, Matt Forte didn't participate with the Bears because of the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Rams, per ESPN.com. Forte has been diagnosed with a slight hyperextension, but we'd be surprised if he isn't ready to roll for this weekend's NFC North tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.

Out west, the San Diego Chargers' Ryan Mathews was sidelined with the hamstring he tweaked in Sunday's upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Mike McCoy said his lead runner still has a chance to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury news:

  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson didn't practice because of a lingering groin injury, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Bottom line: It would take supernatural forces to keep Minnesota's star runner out of the lineup for Sunday's tilt against the Bears.
  1. We're monitoring New York running back Chris Ivory after he was seen working with trainers during the open portion of Jets practice. Gang Green needs its best runner to be ready for Sunday's critical division bout with the Miami Dolphins.
  1. T.Y. Hilton returned to Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after suffering a shoulder injury, but the Indianapolis Colts receiver didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, per the team's official website. Also missing: Vontae Davis, the team's starting corner, who sustained a groin injury in the loss to Arizona.
  1. As expected, wide receiver Percy Harvin (hip) was limited for the Seattle Seahawks, per KIRO-AM. It's clear Seattle plans to limit the dynamic receiver's practice load, but he should be ready to go Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Empty backfield in Carolina: Running backs DeAngelo Williams (quad), Jonathan Stewart (ankle) and Mike Tolbert (knee) all missed practice for the Panthers, per the team's official website.
  1. Running back Darren McFadden is expected to play for the Oakland Raiders in Thursday's meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, Raiders coach Dennis Allen said on Wednesday. McFadden has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on Nov. 3. Wide receiver Denarius Moore (shoulder), defensive end Jason Hunter (foot) and defensive back Tyvon Branch (ankle) all have been ruled out.
  1. Good news for Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning: tight end Julius Thomas practiced Wednesday after missing Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Barring disaster, he'll be on the field for the Week 13 rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs. Less encouraging was the absence of running back Knowshon Moreno (leg/ankle).
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher LaMarr Woodley is doubtful for Thursday's battle with the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN's Adam Caplan. Woodley hasn't played since Week 10 because of a calf injury, which might mean more playing time for rookie Jarvis Jones.
  1. Cleveland Browns quarterback Jason Campbell sat out practice with the concussion he suffered against the Steelers and he won't play Sunday, coach Rob Chudzinski told reporters. Signal-caller Brandon Weeden and his bag of tricks will get the nod against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
  1. Green Bay Packers running back Johnathan Franklin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. Franklin suffered a concussion in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.

  1. Rams running back Zac Stacy ran on the side during Wednesday's session, but didn't practice because of the head injury he suffered Sunday against the Bearsper ESPN. The rookie is currently going through the league's concussion protocol, so we'll keep an eye on his status for the team's Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
  1. Oakland Raiders left tackle Jared Veldheer has joined the team's active roster, Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie announced Wednesday. Veldheer (triceps) was on the Raiders' short-term injured reserve list.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston could miss two to three weeks with a dislocated elbow, two sources informed of Houston's MRI told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Surgery, however, is not needed for the Chiefs' dynamic edge rusher.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed all three of the big Thanksgiving games on the schedule.

