NFL+: The Insiders

Bears' evaluation of Justin Fields kicks into gear with QB back as starter

Published: Nov 19, 2023 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

Just like last offseason, the Bears will face a multi-pronged evaluation of their quarterback prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick by virtue of March's trade with the Panthers. The decision to either move on from Justin Fields or potentially select a top passer will go a long way toward shaping the QB picture this offseason.

Fields is back in the starting lineup today against the Lions after missing the previous four games with a dislocated thumb. He was a full-go in practice this past week and has no injury designation.

"It feels good to throw, my arm feels fresh," Fields told reporters on Wednesday. "Of course, I'm really excited. I feel like the longer I was out, the more I wanted to play."

Whether or not Fields remains the Bears' QB into the future will, in part, be determined by what happens in these next seven games. The Bears' owning two first-round picks -- their own and the Panthers' -- makes it all the more interesting for Chicago.

Related Links

Here is the situation the Bears face:

Do the Bears move forward with Fields as their franchise starter, pick up his fifth-year option and consider a big-money contract extension that some former first-round starting quarterbacks get with two years total remaining on the contract? If so, they would use the high picks to build around and support him.

Or do the Bears look to trade Fields to a QB-needy team and potentially select a QB with one of their picks to forge forward with a new face of their franchise at a lower price, while only having one other first-round pick to build around a rookie signal-caller?

Before his injury, Fields was playing his best football, and he looked the part of a franchise QB.

Against the Broncos and Commanders, Fields' passer rating was over 125, and he threw for over 280 yards with four touchdowns in each game. That was Fields at his best.

The Bears faced a similar scenario this past March and opted to trade the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers for multiple picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, giving Fields at least one more year and giving themselves more resources to build their infrastructure with. Chicago needed to be blown away by a quarterback to select one in the 2023 draft and instead traded the pick.

Sources say it's the same view heading into the 2024 draft. The Bears would need to be blown away by a rookie QB to move on from Fields three years after selecting him No. 11 overall in the 2021 draft.

What does Fields need to show in order to remain Chicago's QB1?

Sources offered insight into the decision, noting that this year's roster is stronger and more developed than last year's. In other words, it presents the opportunity for a much fairer evaluation of Fields.

Here's what the organization wants to see: Is this a QB who can win multiple championships? Can he be consistent enough, especially in key moments like red-zone and two-minute offense? Can he execute with the game on the line? Can he avoid turning the ball over and keep drives going?

All standard ways organizations generally evaluate signal-callers.

There have been times in Fields' career during which it looked like there were attempts to turn him into more of a pocket passer. The hope down the stretch is he plays his game, running when necessary and using his legs to create. That's when Fields becomes a game-breaker.

Life becomes easier for the organization if Fields can thrive because then they don't need to start over with a new quarterback and can simply build around Fields to win. These next batch of games will help determine that.

This week, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked what he saw of Fields at practice.

"I thought he got his footwork back where it needed to be," the coach said, "And I thought the accuracy was good, got better as the week went. I thought he was good."

Related Content

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen has attended college games featuring top QBs this fall

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the long-term circumstances that the New York Giants (2-7) are facing with quarterback Daniel Jones.
news

Carson Wentz signed with Rams after Jets declined to make offer

Carson Wentz found a new home with the Rams this past week, but the New York Jets reiterated their faith in Zach Wilson by electing not to sign the veteran QB, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Kyler Murray's return to game-action brings potential franchise-altering decisions for Cardinals

With QB Kyler Murray making his long-awaited return on Sunday, the occasion begins what portends to be an interesting storyline for the Arizona Cardinals franchise going forward, writes NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

All options on table for Kirk Cousins in 2024, including re-signing with Vikings

The Vikings' Kirk Cousins still has to recover from his Achilles injury as he enters free agency, but a return to Minnesota is on the table, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Team meeting led to changes in Josh McDaniels' demeanor at practice prior to firing as Raiders HC

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds light on the circumstances that led to the shocking firings last week of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.
news

Josh McDaniels let Raiders players voice frustrations in cathartic team meeting ahead of Monday's game vs. Lions

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels yielded the floor at a team meeting Thursday to players, allowing them to voice their frustrations, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis preparing for NFL debut vs. Falcons

In a conversation with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, QB coach Jordan Palmer details the preparation of Will Levis, who is expected to serve as the Titans' primary quarterback today against the Falcons today. 
news

NFL likely won't be safe harbor for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh from potential NCAA discipline

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh likely would not be able to avoid any potential NCAA suspension 
news

Derrick Henry, Montez Sweat among big names garnering interest before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline 

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero break down which big names -- including Derrick Henry and Montez Sweat -- could be traded ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
news

As trade deadline inches closer, Vikings receiving calls on star pass rusher Danielle Hunter

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport spotlights which players could be dealt with the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31.
news

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport details Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's quicker-than-expected return from a summer knee surgery.