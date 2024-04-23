 Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 12:52 PM
NFL Research

Hey Ravens fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.

Read below to get a sense for Baltimore's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.

And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.

Baltimore Ravens Draft Overview

2023 record: 13-4
First in AFC North; lost to Chiefs in AFC Championship

Ravens 2024 draft picks (9):

Round 1, pick 30
Round 2, pick 62
Round 3, pick 93
Round 4, pick 113 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Jake Martin trade)
Round 4, pick 130
Round 5, pick 165
Round 6, pick 218 (compensatory pick from New York Jets in Morgan Moses trade)
Round 7, pick 228 (acquired from New York Jets in Chuck Clark trade)
Round 7, pick 250

Ravens team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Edge, Wide Receiver, Safety

Projected Ravens first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:

Table inside Article
Analyst Pick No. 30
Daniel Jeremiah CB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
Charles Davis CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (MIZZ)
Lance Zierlein OT Jordan Morgan (ARIZ)
Bucky Brooks OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
Peter Schrager CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)

(See all projections at Mock Draft Central)

Ravens 2024 Opponents

Home

Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Bills

Away

Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Texans, Buccaneers

Ravens Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):

Table inside Article
Adds Losses
RB Derrick Henry (Titans) RB Gus Edwards (Chargers)
LB/ST Chris Board (Patriots) S Geno Stone (Bengals)
T Josh Jones (Texans) WR Devin Duvernay (Jaguars)
CB Ronald Darby (Jaguars)
G John Simpson (Jets)
LB Patrick Queen (Steelers)
EDGE Tyus Bowser (released)
T Morgan Moses (trade - Jets)
QB Tyler Huntley (Browns)
G Kevin Zeitler (Lions)
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (Panthers)

Ravens Decision Makers

Owner: Stephen J. Bisciotti

President: Sashi Brown

Executive VP and General Manager: Eric DeCosta

Head Coach: John Harbaugh

Eric DeCosta

- DeCosta has been the Ravens General Manager since 2019 (has been with BAL organization since the franchise's start in 1996)

Ravens Draft Notes

Since 2019

- 43 players drafted (5 Pro Bowlers selected)

- 37 of 43 picks from Power 5 schools or Notre Dame

- 1 selection higher than 20th overall (S Kyle Hamilton at 14th overall in 2022)

- Selected WRs Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman & Zay Flowers with 3 of 7 first round picks

- DeCosta worked closely with former GM Ozzie Newsome for nearly two decades in overseeing both the college scouting and pro personnel departments

- Newsome drafted 9 Ravens Pro Bowlers from 2012-18 (DeCosta became Assistant General Manager in 2012)

- Selected 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson 32nd overall in 2018 Draft

- DeCosta has selected 5 Pro Bowlers as the Ravens GM

- DT Justin Madubuike (2020), LB Patrick Queen (2020), KR/PR Devin Duvernay (2020), S Kyle Hamilton (2022), C Tyler Linderbaum (2022)

- The Ravens are 56-27 in DeCosta's tenure as GM

- Since becoming GM in 2019, DeCosta has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive & defensive position except QB & TE
- BAL drafted Lamar Jackson & Mark Andrews in 2018

Highest drafted Ravens player by position, since 2019

Table inside Article
Position Player Round Overall Year
QB Trace McSorley 6th 197th 2019
RB J.K Dobbins 2nd 55th 2020
WR Zay Flowers 1st 22nd 2023
TE Charlie Kolar 4th 128th 2022
OT Tyre Phillips 3rd 106th 2020
IOL Tyler Linderbaum 1st 25th 2022
DT Justin Madubuike 3rd 71st 2020
EDGE Odafe Oweh 1st 31st 2021
LB Patrick Queen 1st 28th 2020
CB Brandon Stephens 3rd 104th 2021
S Kyle Hamilton 1st 14th 2022

Last time Ravens picked each position in first round:

Table inside Article
Position Year Player School Pick No. (Overall)
QB 2018 Lamar Jackson Louisville 32nd
RB 2000 Jamal Lewis Tennessee 5th
WR 2023 Zay Flowers Boston College 22nd
TE 2018 Hayden Hurst South Carolina 25th
OT 2016 Ronnie Stanley Notre Dame 6th
OG 2007 Ben Grubbs Auburn 29th
C 2022 Tyler Linderbaum Notre Dame 25th
DE 2003 Terrell Suggs Arizona State 10th
DT 2006 Haloti Ngata Oregon 12th
LB 2020 Patrick Queen LSU 28th
CB 2017 Marlon Humphrey Alabama 16th
S 2022 Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame 14th
P Never
K Never

Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.

