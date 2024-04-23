Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Hey Ravens fans! It's time to get ready for the 2024 NFL Draft with exclusive team insights and analysis.
Read below to get a sense for Baltimore's projected picks, positional needs, selection history, GM draft notes and more, all courtesy of the NFL's research team.
And don't forget to tune in on Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET for live coverage of the draft on NFL Network and NFL+.
Baltimore Ravens Draft Overview
2023 record: 13-4
First in AFC North; lost to Chiefs in AFC Championship
Ravens 2024 draft picks (9):
Round 1, pick 30
Round 2, pick 62
Round 3, pick 93
Round 4, pick 113 (acquired from Denver Broncos in Jake Martin trade)
Round 4, pick 130
Round 5, pick 165
Round 6, pick 218 (compensatory pick from New York Jets in Morgan Moses trade)
Round 7, pick 228 (acquired from New York Jets in Chuck Clark trade)
Round 7, pick 250
Ravens team needs (according to Chad Reuter): Interior OL, Offensive Tackle, Edge, Wide Receiver, Safety
Projected Ravens first-round selection, via NFL.com draft analysts:
|Analyst
|Pick No. 30
|Daniel Jeremiah
|CB Cooper DeJean (IOWA)
|Charles Davis
|CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (MIZZ)
|Lance Zierlein
|OT Jordan Morgan (ARIZ)
|Bucky Brooks
|OT Tyler Guyton (OKLA)
|Peter Schrager
|CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (ALA)
Ravens 2024 Opponents
Home
Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Eagles, Commanders, Bills
Away
Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Texans, Buccaneers
Ravens Notable Activity Tracker (2024 offseason):
|Adds
|Losses
|RB Derrick Henry (Titans)
|RB Gus Edwards (Chargers)
|LB/ST Chris Board (Patriots)
|S Geno Stone (Bengals)
|T Josh Jones (Texans)
|WR Devin Duvernay (Jaguars)
|CB Ronald Darby (Jaguars)
|G John Simpson (Jets)
|LB Patrick Queen (Steelers)
|EDGE Tyus Bowser (released)
|T Morgan Moses (trade - Jets)
|QB Tyler Huntley (Browns)
|G Kevin Zeitler (Lions)
|EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (Panthers)
Ravens Decision Makers
Owner: Stephen J. Bisciotti
President: Sashi Brown
Executive VP and General Manager: Eric DeCosta
Head Coach: John Harbaugh
Eric DeCosta
- DeCosta has been the Ravens General Manager since 2019 (has been with BAL organization since the franchise's start in 1996)
Ravens Draft Notes
Since 2019
- 43 players drafted (5 Pro Bowlers selected)
- 37 of 43 picks from Power 5 schools or Notre Dame
- 1 selection higher than 20th overall (S Kyle Hamilton at 14th overall in 2022)
- Selected WRs Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman & Zay Flowers with 3 of 7 first round picks
- DeCosta worked closely with former GM Ozzie Newsome for nearly two decades in overseeing both the college scouting and pro personnel departments
- Newsome drafted 9 Ravens Pro Bowlers from 2012-18 (DeCosta became Assistant General Manager in 2012)
- Selected 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson 32nd overall in 2018 Draft
- DeCosta has selected 5 Pro Bowlers as the Ravens GM
- DT Justin Madubuike (2020), LB Patrick Queen (2020), KR/PR Devin Duvernay (2020), S Kyle Hamilton (2022), C Tyler Linderbaum (2022)
- The Ravens are 56-27 in DeCosta's tenure as GM
- Since becoming GM in 2019, DeCosta has used a top 3 round pick on every offensive & defensive position except QB & TE
- BAL drafted Lamar Jackson & Mark Andrews in 2018
Highest drafted Ravens player by position, since 2019
|Position
|Player
|Round
|Overall
|Year
|QB
|Trace McSorley
|6th
|197th
|2019
|RB
|J.K Dobbins
|2nd
|55th
|2020
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|1st
|22nd
|2023
|TE
|Charlie Kolar
|4th
|128th
|2022
|OT
|Tyre Phillips
|3rd
|106th
|2020
|IOL
|Tyler Linderbaum
|1st
|25th
|2022
|DT
|Justin Madubuike
|3rd
|71st
|2020
|EDGE
|Odafe Oweh
|1st
|31st
|2021
|LB
|Patrick Queen
|1st
|28th
|2020
|CB
|Brandon Stephens
|3rd
|104th
|2021
|S
|Kyle Hamilton
|1st
|14th
|2022
Last time Ravens picked each position in first round:
|Position
|Year
|Player
|School
|Pick No. (Overall)
|QB
|2018
|Lamar Jackson
|Louisville
|32nd
|RB
|2000
|Jamal Lewis
|Tennessee
|5th
|WR
|2023
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|22nd
|TE
|2018
|Hayden Hurst
|South Carolina
|25th
|OT
|2016
|Ronnie Stanley
|Notre Dame
|6th
|OG
|2007
|Ben Grubbs
|Auburn
|29th
|C
|2022
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Notre Dame
|25th
|DE
|2003
|Terrell Suggs
|Arizona State
|10th
|DT
|2006
|Haloti Ngata
|Oregon
|12th
|LB
|2020
|Patrick Queen
|LSU
|28th
|CB
|2017
|Marlon Humphrey
|Alabama
|16th
|S
|2022
|Kyle Hamilton
|Notre Dame
|14th
|P
|Never
|K
|Never
Compiled by the NFL Research team. All data current as of April 16, 2024.