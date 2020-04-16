Chase completes his recollection of the fruitless gun search at the Red Club, and his father interjects.

"That's called, 'I'm searching for something to cover my butt.' That's not a color thing, that's a power thing," Greg Young said. "When I was training (officers), whether it was a black guy, a white guy, a Chinese guy, it didn't matter. Some guys get their gun and their badge and go crazy. They just can't handle it."

"No, that was a color thing," Chase responded. "It was a predominantly black setting, and all white officers."

It's kitchen-table dialogue as it ought to be -- free and unfiltered crosstalk, divergent but not hostile, oppositional but without interruptions or angered escalations. As the Youngs cast their opinions across a cold glass table, it's easy to picture their voices carrying across a home-cooked meal with a warm, inviting aroma wafting from a stovetop.

The subject turns to traffic stops.

Weslie Young, Chase's 22-year-old sister, does much more listening than talking this night. But she speaks up when the point is made that traffic stops gone bad represent only a tiny, fractional percentage of all stops, and can be mischaracterized as representative of all law enforcement through mainstream or social media. While that might be true, it's of little relief when lights flash blue and red in a rear-view mirror, she notes.

"When you get pulled over, you don't know who you're getting," she said. "You don't know if you're getting a new cop who's itching for something."

According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics cited in The Washington Post, there were more than 50 million police interactions in 2015, with "about 0.00002 percent" resulting in fatal shootings. Yet, the Post also found that "blacks accounted for a disproportionate share of traffic-stop deaths" in 2015.

It's become commonplace for bystanders to upload cellphone video clips of traffic stops and street arrests to social media platforms, some of which have been the impetus for major news stories and internal police investigations. Video from bystanders, in addition to footage from surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras on police cars and body cameras worn by police, have played a significant role in the way many high-profile police shootings, such as the deaths of Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Walter Scott and Laquan McDonald, were received by the public.

Good thing? Bad thing?

The Youngs again trade generational perspectives.

"That's a good thing," Chase says. "Accountability. The police officer had better know his training, or a dude can sue."

Kenny Young, Greg's brother and a retiring 26-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police, sees bystander video clips another way. He and his brothers, in their vast experience, say they have known cellphone video enthusiasts to interfere with stops, attempt to bait officers into conflict, and trim their video clips in such a way to make police look as bad as possible by cutting out relevant context.

"You have folks trying to make money on YouTube going around now who show up to stops and harass the officer when you're just trying to do your job," Kenny said. "People taking these videos are trying to show half the story. But there are some cops out there doing things they shouldn't do, who shouldn't be police officers at all."

Chase's uncle, Bernard Joseph, estimates he conducted 400-500 traffic stops in his two decades with the Prince George's (Md.) County PD. He's had some crazy ones -- once, he said, four occupants fled their vehicle in a sprint before he even approached the car, and another time, he had to break up a husband and wife throwing punches at one another in the front seat. Nobody ever pulled a gun on him, but as his years of service passed, he recognized a steady rise in tension and danger.

He and Greg both believe traffic stops that turn ugly or even violent often stem from police officers who have deviated from their training in some way. But they see problems from the citizen's end, as well.

"As a cop, you say, 'I want to pat you down for my own safety, and while I'm doing it, don't turn around.' And the first thing they do is turn around and say, 'I didn't do anything.' They've got to respect that first order, and they don't," Greg said. "It escalates from there. If I have you by the back of your belt doing a safety search, and you turn around on me, it can go anywhere at that point. Because for all I know, you've got a weapon. You've got to understand, police are human, so they're scared, too."

Joseph has advised his son on how to handle himself in a traffic stop, and bottom-lines it for him this way: being right can wait.

"I've told (my son) what to do -- put your hands on the steering wheel, don't make sudden moves, comply with all commands," he said. "That's a stress I have, being a dad, especially with an African-American son, and me being a former police officer, it pains me that I have to do that. Greg and I have always tried to get them to understand how important compliance is, even if the cop is wrong. It's not about right or wrong, it's about life and death. If you comply and a policeman is wrong, something can be done about that. But the non-compliance is what gets kids killed."

Last year, Chase Young filmed a brief public service video as part of OSU's Real Life Wednesdays program in which he modeled how drivers should handle themselves when pulled over by police. Young didn't speak a word in the 53-second demonstration, but he isn't afraid to speak on why he participated.