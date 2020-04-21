While there are some who still question Tagovailoa's durability, there are very few who question his football abilities.

"First off, preparing to face him, you know how much he can do as a thrower and in the RPO (run-pass option) game, so you have to study a ton of film on him against a lot of different defenses," said new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who faced Tagovailoa twice when he was the defensive coordinator at Georgia (2016 to '18). "You see him against different fronts, how he's reading coverages. How he's diagnosing blitz packages. He was productive on every (video clip).

"It wasn't like he was playing against other players who weren't going to be in the NFL. You put on any tape, and he is balling at a high level. And this was two years ago, when he was a sophomore. He's only gotten better, and he's going to keep getting better."

Tagovailoa was 22-2 as a starter at Alabama. He helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship as a freshman and got them back the following season, when his team lost to Clemson in the title game. That same year, he finished second to Kyler Murray in the Heisman Trophy voting. Tagovailoa is at or near the top of most of Alabama's passing records, even though he didn't play even three full seasons.

That's the easy stuff to decipher.

The other things, like the key characteristics NFL coaches seek from their quarterbacks -- leadership, competitiveness, football IQ and accuracy -- are more nuanced to outsiders but easily identifiable by his teammates and coaches.

When he came in as a freshman (in 2017), I was the wide receivers coach, and it was easy to tell when Tua was coming into the (practice) lineup," said Maryland coach Mike Locksley, who also served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. "All the receivers perked up because they knew they had a chance to get the ball. He made sure everybody was involved.

"He really cared about making sure everyone got passes, and that helped everybody stay engaged. You can even look at the ball distribution over the course of the time he was there. It was spread out more evenly. Before that, you would see a main guy get most of the targets. He is a guy that makes players around him better."

In 2014, Amari Cooper caught 124 balls, which led all Alabama receivers that year by 84 receptions. Calvin Ridley got the lion's share of the catches after that, including 63 in 2017 (four receivers were tied for second with 14), with Jalen Hurts taking most of the snaps in Tagovailoa's freshman season. Over the last two years, with Tagovailoa under center, the wealth was spread much more evenly among Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

"I was really impressed talking with him about his teammates and how he loves them and how it was important to him to make sure they did well," said former Cardinals and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt, who worked with Tagovailoa to prepare him for film study, white board work and interviews with teams at the combine.

"Tua can walk into a locker room, and everyone respects him and wants to be around him," Locksley added. "He is a quiet guy, but he has a way of trying to make everyone feel like they belong. With coaches, he had strong relationships but was not a brown-noser."

Former Missouri assistant coach Garrick McGee marvels at one particular on-field quality of Tagovailoa's.

"His quick release, velocity and accuracy were unreal. But everybody can see that," said McGee, who was on staff when the Tigers faced Alabama and Tagovailoa in 2018. "What separates him, and will continue to make him a good pro, is his ability to anticipate. He understands angles and space on the field. So, he can throw early, before receivers make their breaks. That's what makes him special."

Whisenhunt has coached a lot of NFL quarterbacks, including Hall of Famer Kurt Warner when Whisenhunt was the head coach in Arizona, and more recently Philip Rivers as Chargers offensive coordinator. In working with Tagovailoa, Whisenhunt was blown away with the quarterback's acumen.

"I didn't know him, but I know (Alabama head coach) Nick Saban, and he thinks the world of him," Whisenhunt said. "He has got really good retention. When you watch film with him, you can see him change protections, check out of plays and see that he remembers things. To hear him explain why he did those things and what he expected to see was impressive.

"He also knows opposing personnel and their strengths. We were watching LSU tape, and he said No. 18 (K'Lavon Chaisson, a top edge rusher in the 2020 draft) is a good player, good rusher, he can drop in space and do this and that. That's critical when you can recognize what a player might try to do against you and realize how you can attack him."

The negatives on Tagovailoa as a player are harder to find.

At 6 feet and 217 pounds, he doesn't have the measurables of LSU's Joe Burrow (6-3, 221), who is expected to be made the top overall pick by the Bengals, Oregon's Justin Herbert (6-6, 236) or Utah State's Jordan Love (6-4, 224). But not one person interviewed for this story said Tagovailoa's stature is a concern.

The only real drawback are the injuries. Besides the hip, Tagovailoa has had surgeries while at Alabama for a broken finger and on both ankles. Except for the hip, none were considered major procedures.

"I can understand the medical concerns. You have to be right on and feel comfortable with that part," said Tucker, who was a longtime defensive assistant in the NFL, including stints as defensive coordinator for the Browns, Jaguars and Bears.

If Tagovailoa is physically right, Tucker believes the quarterback's game will translate well to the NFL, because he can play under center, from the shotgun formation, from the pocket or on the move.

"The dude is accurate as hell and can throw it from all different launch points," Tucker said. "He can make a throw 20 yards downfield off his butt.

"What I don't hear people talk about enough is [his toughness]. Tough mentally and physically. He is so competitive. Your quarterback has to be the No. 1 competitor on your team. You talk about the great quarterbacks, and one of the first things you'll hear is how great of a competitor he is."