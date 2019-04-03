There was nothing suspenseful about the game; Flanagan dominated early en route to a 26-7 victory. The drama came afterward, when Devin ran past a group of reporters and wrapped his dad in a firm bearhug at midfield.

"Appreciate everything you've done," the youngster said, his face firm against his dad's cheek.

"Thanks for the ride," Bush Sr. responded, kissing his son on the right cheek, then the forehead.

They were not just coach and player. They were father and son.

"There was a lot going on in that moment because when he became the head coach, that's all we talked about -- being the first to win a state championship, and winning it together," said Devin. "We had always been together and won together, ever since he was my coach in Little League. But he had never won a state title and I had never got to a state title. Just to do that together, and everything that led up to that, him being so hard on me and wanting the best for me and for me to be the best I could be, that was a moment when everything kind of showed itself. I was leaving for college two weeks later (Bush was an early enrollee at Michigan), and all the hard work had paid off. I told him, 'Everything that you taught me just showed itself.' It was perfect."

During the long embrace, Devin said things to his father he had previously kept inside, perhaps because his lack of life experience caused him to see the world -- and his situation -- through such a narrow prism. But now the lens was opening, and the picture was coming into focus, and he wanted his father to know that he got it, if not completely then more than he had before.

We did it. You said we were going to do it from the first day, and we worked so hard and did it. Man, you're the best coach in the world. You're the best dad. I couldn't have done this without you. I'm going to miss you because it could be our last game together. I'm so glad we won and were able to share this.

"The words hit me hard," said Bush Sr., who broke down in tears during the embrace. "I couldn't contain it."